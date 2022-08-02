Wolf Asks Residents to ‘Fight Dirty’ In New Anti-Litter Campaign

fcfreepresspa.com
billypenn.com
The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away
Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, even though the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it might not stay that way. The Pa. legislature has made a number of attempts to place limitations on abortion. With the Republican majority, anti-abortion lawmakers currently control both houses of the General Assembly. Their most recent attempts to restrict access were unsuccessful only because they were vetoed by the Democratic governor. They’ve also been funding an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” organization for years, writing it into the Pa. Department of Human Services budget.
Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body cameras and use of force policies were […]
Litter Prevention Campaign Launches in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — The Wolf Administration yesterday joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful representatives to announce the launch of the statewide anti-litter campaign, “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.”. A litter-prevention campaign was among many state and local government, stakeholder, business, and legislative recommendations in the commonwealth’s first-ever Litter...
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)
Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
Gov. Wolf calls on Pennsylvania in new anti-litter campaign
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Wolf Administration today joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful representatives to announce the launch of the statewide anti-litter campaign, “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” A litter-prevention campaign was among many state and local government, stakeholder, business, and legislative recommendations in the commonwealth’s first-ever Litter Action Plan released last year. “As a […]
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
WNEP-TV 16
West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania
The virus was detected in several counties across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Most recently, it was found in Lackawanna County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam
A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
pghcitypaper.com
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Litter tossed on Pennsylvania roadways costs taxpayers millions of dollars
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians toss 5.2 million pieces of litter onto the state's highways every year, according to PennDOT.On Monday, state officials announced a new campaign to combat what has become a costly clean-up exercise. PA Fights Dirty, the state's new anti-littering effort, aims to change the behavior of those who think roads are their waste cans or ashtrays."That cigarette butt that you flicked to the ground because a smoking station was a few feet away, that mindset has helped amass 186 million littered cigarette butts," said Mike Hanna of the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development.It's not just...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmers Celebrate 50 Years of No-Tilling
Leroy Bupp and Jeff Frey don’t claim to be the first or best farmers to get into no-tilling, but they have stuck with it for a long time. A full 50 years, as of this growing season. Bupp, of Seven Valleys, and Frey, of Willow Street, were honored July...
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
penncapital-star.com
Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases
Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
Get ready to pay more if you travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.
Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out an online petition to get his Republican rival, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, enshrined in New Jersey’s Hall of Fame — a nod to Oz moving from his longtime home in New Jersey to run in neighboring Pennsylvania. For another, Fetterman paid $2,000 for an airplane to haul a banner over weekend beachgoers on the Jersey Shore welcoming Oz back home to the Garden State. And in particularly viral posts, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, star of the infamous MTV show “Jersey Shore,” and “Little” Steven Van Zandt of “The Sopranos” and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band recorded videos telling Oz to come home. “Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed,” Van Zandt says. “So come on back to Jersey where you belong.”
wtae.com
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania’s Senators Standing on Opposite Sides of Passing Veterans’ Health Bill
Pennsylvania's two senators are on opposite sides of a battle over a bill to help veterans. WHYY's Tom MacDonald explains while Bob Casey, a Democrat wants immediate passage, Republican Pat Toomey claims there is some hidden money that has to go. (Original air-date: 8/1/22)
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
