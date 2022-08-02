ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces

By Sydney Broadnax
Tv20detroit.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 6

Darrel Royalty
2d ago

I'm amazed she has been claiming all the highways that are federally funded like I94 and 127 exchange which started before she was elected

Reply
8
John Westcott
2d ago

where has she been the last 4 years? oh I forgot playing female Hitler and killing a whole bunch of nursing home residents

Reply
8
Related
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Midwest Governors Promote ‘Electric Route 66’ Around Lake Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces a collaboration with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Tv20detroit.com

State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment

LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)

Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Bridges#River Raisin#State Of Michigan#Governor Of Michigan
thelascopress.com

Michigan Bear Hunters-News You Can Use

Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lansing, MI — August 3, 2021. If you hunt bear in Michigan there is some important information that you need to know. Some regulations have changed since last year, here is an update that can help you prepare for this season. The 2022 bear...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Primary election results are delayed in 65 of 83 Michigan counties due to modem issues, Wayne County officials say. The same issue is also happening in Macomb County. According to a statement from Wayne County officials, the modem problems are being caused by Voluntary Voting Systems...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy