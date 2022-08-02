The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users

www.gamespot.com
Ars Technica
EA cracks down on modders selling their custom Sims 4 content
Last month, EA published an update formalizing its policy that mods for The Sims 4 "cannot be sold, licensed, or rented for a fee." But the publisher tells Ars that there is still one important exception that should ensure many Sims modders can continue to make significant income from their game-expanding creations.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass August 2022 Lineup Adds 7 Games
Xbox has unveiled the list of games coming to Game Pass during the first half of August. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to check out seven new games over the next two weeks, including two day-one releases and a massive AAA game that's available now. Leading the way...
dotesports.com
EA CEO clears rumors of acquisition, states that the company is set to become the largest standalone developer
With the final stages of the Activision Blizzard acquisition by Microsoft right around the corner, EA is on the brink of becoming the video game industry’s largest standalone publisher and developer. With a lot of buzz surrounding EA’s current and upcoming position comes heaps of rumors along with it.
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
Gamespot
Sony Worries Players Could Jump To Xbox If Microsoft Owns Call Of Duty
Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard is currently being scrutinized by regulatory bodies across the world, and in Brazil, Sony's official response to that government's questions has been published. According to those documents, Sony believes that once Microsoft owns the Call of Duty franchise as part of the acquisition, it'll have the power to influence users' console choices.
Gamespot
Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 6 Free Games Right Now
The latest batch of free PC games for Amazon Prime members is available now. The Prime Gaming August 2022 lineup includes six free games--StarCraft: Remastered, ScourgeBringer, Recompile, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises, and Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders. As always, Prime members can also snag free in-game content throughout the month for popular games such as Apex Legends, Warzone, and Destiny 2.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty’s 2023 Plans Teased | GameSpot News
In a statement during its Q2 2022 earnings report, Activision said, "Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, the teams are well positioned to support these launches with substantial live operations, while also continuing development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond.”. Over on Twitter Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier said,...
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Essential Games August 2022: 3 Free Games Available Now
The first Tuesday of the month is here, and that means it's time for PlayStation Plus members to claim this month's lineup of free games. PlayStation Plus August games include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners can play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games are free for subscribers until September 6.
Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation RPGs For PS5 And PS4
The PS5 and PS4 are home to many incredible RPGs. Everything from JRPGs, action RPGs, to even old-school computer RPGs have a presence on Sony’s latest home consoles. There’s a lot to play, so to help those looking for their next big adventure, we put together this list of the best RPGs on PS4 and PS5.
Gamespot
Logitech G And Tencent Are Working On A New Cloud Gaming Console
Logitech G has announced that it is working with Tencent Games on a dedicated cloud gaming handheld device. Expected to launch later this year, the hardware is being designed to support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia's GeForce Now service, although details on an exact release date or pricing haven't been announced yet.
Gamespot
PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2 Is Live Now With 2,000+ Deals
The second wave of titles has been added to the PSN Summer Sale, with thousands of products now available at great low prices. The variety of games on sale is truly staggering, including hits such as Cyberpunk 2077, OlliOlli World, Deathloop, FIFA 22, and more. Sony’s sale ends on August 17, so you’ve got plenty of time to sift through the catalog and find something that fits your needs. If you’d rather pick up a physical copy, many of the same exclusives are on sale at third-party retailers.
FIFA・
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders: Purchase Bonuses Revealed
The first true open-world Pokemon games are right around the corner. If you're excited about the next evolution in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available to preorder now at major retailers and the Nintendo Switch eShop. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The ninth generation of Pokemon will introduce a new region to explore and new Pokemon to catch. Preorders are available for $60 at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.
itechpost.com
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone August 3 Patch Notes Detail Gun Nerfs And Bug Fixes
Call of Duty: Warzone received major weapon balancing with the Season 4 Reloaded update on July 27, but now the developer revealed the patch notes for a new update on August 3, which includes a few bug fixes and several gun nerfs. According to the patch notes, Season 4 Reloaded's...
Gamespot
League Of Legends Fighting Game Project L Will Be Free To Play, Illaoi Joins Roster
Riot Games has announced that Project L--the upcoming 2v2 fighting game starring champions from the League of Legends universe--will be free to play when it launches next year, joining LoL, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics in Riot's free-to-play portfolio. The announcement came via a two-minute video hosted by Tom...
Gamespot
First 16 Minutes Of Gotham Knights Gameplay Has Been Revealed
Warner Bros. Games has released a good chunk of gameplay for its upcoming game Gotham Knights, with IGN debuting the first 16 minutes of the action RPG. While players will be able to choose between four of Batman's protégés including Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, the video puts Batgirl in the spotlight.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Vantage's Abilities and Massive Map Changes
Apex Legends is just over a week away from the launch of Season 14: Hunted, and after weeks of teasers and quick glimpses of upcoming changes, Apex players finally got a good look at Season 14's gameplay changes and how new additions will play out in battle. The two-minute trailer...
Gamespot
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet - World Overview Gameplay Presentation
Nintendo revealed more info about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, featuring a new region called Paldea and a spooky occurrence named Terastallization. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available November 18th.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Sales Are Down Due To Continued Global Semiconductor Shortage
Nintendo's latest financial results are out, reporting a decline in Nintendo Switch sales compared to last year. The financial results, released today (August 3), report that the Switch currently sits at a total of 111.08 million units, but yearly sales were down 22.9% compared to the previous fiscal year. A total of 3.43 million units were sold in the three months ending June 30, whereas 4.45 million were sold in the previous year.
