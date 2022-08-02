ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users

By Jessica Howard
 2 days ago
Last month, EA published an update formalizing its policy that mods for The Sims 4 "cannot be sold, licensed, or rented for a fee." But the publisher tells Ars that there is still one important exception that should ensure many Sims modders can continue to make significant income from their game-expanding creations.
