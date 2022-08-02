We are Trinidad: Gravel grinding kicks into high gear

Are you fond of furry feline friends? If you love them enough to base your housing on it, one Colorado city should be on your radar. According to a recent data crunch from LawnStarter, Fort Collins, Colorado is the 5th-best place in the country to be a cat owner. Their analysis considered 14 different metrics across four different categories, including access to cats, access to cat care, cat-friendly housing options, and affordability. Individual metrics spanned topics like number of local cat sitters, number of rentals that allow cats, and the average cost for local cat insurance.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO