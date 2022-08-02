We are Trinidad: Gravel grinding kicks into high gear

www.fox21news.com
We Are Trinidad: Fishers Peak State Park is a must explore spot
Fishers Peak is center stage in Colorado's 42nd state park and now second largest in the state’s park system.
We are Trinidad: Transitioning through history since 1861
TRINIDAD, Colo. — We are Southern Colorado and Trinidad is known as ‘The Hidden Gem of Southern Colorado’. Its history is rich with blended cultures, adventurers, frontiersmen, and revolutionaries. It is known for its coal miners, and for over half a century this charming town has been known as the sex change capital of the […]
We are Trinidad: Things to do for free
TRINIDAD, Colo. — You don’t have to spend a penny to learn about the rich architecture, artifacts, and history of Trinidad. There are a couple of attractions in the city that you can do for free. The Louden-Henritze Archaeology Museum is tucked away on the Trinidad State College campus that has 24 exhibits, which takes […]
We are Trinidad: A new mural adds color to historic waterworks
TRINIDAD, Colo. — Ashley Nanfria was in Trinidad, Colorado. learning more about the border town. Ashley interviewed Leigh Elliott-Lopez, the president and founder of the Trinidad Art Fest. She spoke of the new mural at the historic waterworks station. The mural depicts the Purgatoire river as it starts in the mountains, flows through the town then, onto the plains and Canyonlands. There are other murals around town.
Trinidad road work to close I-25 on-ramp next week
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) will close an I-25 on-ramp for construction next week in Trinidad. According to the CDOT, from August 8 through August 12, the on-ramp at exit 11 for southbound I-25 will be closed 24/7 with a detour to exit on 13B at Main Street.
Cat lovers should love this Colorado city – at least that's what the data says
Are you fond of furry feline friends? If you love them enough to base your housing on it, one Colorado city should be on your radar. According to a recent data crunch from LawnStarter, Fort Collins, Colorado is the 5th-best place in the country to be a cat owner. Their analysis considered 14 different metrics across four different categories, including access to cats, access to cat care, cat-friendly housing options, and affordability. Individual metrics spanned topics like number of local cat sitters, number of rentals that allow cats, and the average cost for local cat insurance.
We Are Trinidad: A taste of the Trinidad Waffle Company
TRINIDAD, Colo. — Trinidad has so much to offer: from breathtaking views and recreation to delicious local food options, there is something for everyone in Trinidad. Think waffles are just for breakfast? Think again! FOX21’s Ashley Nanfria stopped by the Trinidad Waffle Company to find out what’s in store for your taste buds when you […]
Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After providing postal services to the community of Colorado City for less than a month, the most recently contracted postal worker with the left. 13 Investigations has learned what caused the abrupt departure. Terry Irick, a resident from Pueblo, agreed to start providing postal services to the people of Colorado The post Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado City without a post office, again
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third time since 2019, the residents of Colorado City don't have access to the United States Postal Service (USPS) in their own community. City officials told 13 Investigates that an agreement between a contracted employee and USPS ended on July 30, 2022. Since...
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
