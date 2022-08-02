ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
PEORIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Third Round of Storms Expected to Impact Central Illinois Wednesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Central Illinois was once again impacted by strong to severe storms Tuesday morning leaving the region with heavy rain, flash floods and pockets of wind damage. While the weather will remain quiet Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, strong to severe storms are expected to redevelop Wednesday afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
