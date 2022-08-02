Oahu man accused of a brutal attack on girlfriend, stabbing her with a blood-filled syringe

www.kitv.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge woman who allegedly opened fire at vehicle in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who allegedly opened fire at a vehicle in Kakaako has been charged, police said. Authorities said 42-year-old April Robinson was charged with reckless endangering and a firearms offense. HPD responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Forrest Ave. and Ala Moana Blvd. According...
Woman, 42, arrested for attempted murder in Kakaako
Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a woman used a handgun to shoot at someone's vehicle.
KITV.com
Female inmate at Oahu Correctional Center dies after being found unconscious in cell
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A female inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) died after being found unconscious in her cell on Monday. On Aug. 1, around 7:20 a.m., the 49-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell, OCCC officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawyer claims road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lawyer for the young man accused in the road rage beating a 70-year-old Laie man said his client was acting in self-defense. But the victim’s daughter said she’s worried the man is getting special treatment because he’s from a prominent family of watermen.
KITV.com
Former suspect in Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide case agrees to testify for prosecution
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New details have been revealed in the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder case that happened back in March involving Juan Baron -- the man accused of killing his lover, Gary Ruby, at Ruby's home, then encasing the body in concrete in an effort to hide the crime. Newly-released...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hilo man who allegedly used X-Acto knife in Walmart shoplifting attempt charged
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with attempted robbery and several other offenses following an incident at Walmart last week. Kekoa Nihipali, 33, was charged with six offenses including first-degree attempted robbery, terroristic threatening, drug promotion and more. Prosecutors allege Nihipali used an X-Acto knife when he...
bigislandnow.com
Officials Confirm Death of Big Island Teen Last Year was Result of Fentanyl Overdose
A West Hawai‘i teen who died last November suffered from a fentanyl overdose, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Hawai‘i News Now. HNN reported last year the 14-year-old was airlifted to Kapiʻolani Medical Center shortly after snorting a substance on the social media app, TikTok. Hawai‘i Police Department has been investigating the incident.
KITV.com
Neighbors share stories of the couple in Kapolei, who stole identities for decades
Folks who live near the couple are trying to make sense of what they're hearing: from stolen identities from dead babies in Texas -- to the discovery of an invisible ink kit. Kapolei neighbors share stories of couple accused of 'Russian spy' claims. Not all those living in the neighborhood...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Instead of state trial, H-3 murder suspect could face court martial ― with tougher penalties
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Marine accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death on the H-3 Freeway could be turned over to the military for a court martial ― instead of facing trial in a state courtroom. The military, police leaders and the city Prosecutor’s Office have been discussing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors revisit assault of elderly man after ‘issues’ with initial investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors are revisiting the case of an elderly man’s assault on Oahu’s North Shore. They initially opted not to pursue charges against the suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Reid Aikau, saying there were “issues that came up during the investigation” and they were unable to charge the suspect immediately.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Motorcyclist critically injured after losing control doing ‘pop-a wheelies’ in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash in West Oahu, emergency officials said. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. near Farrington Highway near Kualakai Parkway. According to reports, the 22-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Farrington Highway doing pop-a wheelies when...
Pedestrian critically injured in Kalihi accident
A pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Kalihi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
56-year-old in serious condition following apparent stabbing near Diamond Head
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following an apparent stabbing early Monday morning. Officials said a 56-year-old was treated for a stab wound to the upper torso. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. on Diamond Head Road. Honolulu police have...
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
Stolen I.D. couple plead not guilty
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kapolei couple accused of stealing the identities of two dead infants were back in court Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, identity theft and lying to get a passport. During the hearing, Gwynn Morrison told a judge she preferred to be called Julie Montague, the name she’s […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Partially buried body found on remote Big Island road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found partially buried on a remote side road in Kau last week. According to authorities, detectives were alerted Wednesday night to the body that was discovered off Highway 11, south of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park boundary.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Maui crash identified as 68-year-old Wailuku man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The victim in a deadly Maui crash over the weekend has been identified. Police named the motorcycle driver killed as 68-year-old Thomas Santos of Wailuku. Investigators found that a woman was driving a moped north on Kahekili Highway near Malaihi Road in Wailuku on Sunday. Around 9:15,...
HPD: Suspects charged after stealing from garage in Ewa
The Honolulu Police Department reported that three suspects entered an closed garage and took things from the inside.
