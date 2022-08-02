www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Community Resource Day to be held Thursday in Swan Quarter
The Economic Improvement Center is holding a Community Resource Day at Mattamuskeet High School in Swan Quarter on Thursday, August 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This will be a drive through event. Items available include household products, backpacks, water, gas cards, personal protection equipment as well as resources and information from community partners.
wcti12.com
National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills plans National Night Out
The Town of Kill Devil Hills, along with its police and fire departments, will hold its 11th annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lowe’s parking lot, located at 1500 North Croatan Highway. “Come out and join our first responders...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners receive monthly reports
“I’m really proud of where this town is going . . . It’s clean thanks to our staff. We heard from the wastewater people,” said Mayor Bobby Owens the end of the July 20, 2022, Manteo Board of Commissioners meeting. The mayor continued, “I would like to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecoastlandtimes.com
Upcoming construction protects, tree protection discussed at Nags Head Planning Board meeting
The July 19 Town of Nags Head Planning Board began with a presentation from town engineer David Ryan. Ryan provided an overview of the Epstein Street Bathhouse capital project, located at 5701 S. Virginia Dare Trail. Construction is expected to begin on October 1. The project includes demolition of the existing building, improved ADA access to the bathhouse and beach, modification of the existing septic system and parking lot modification and enhancement. Construction is expected to take six months.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Family of lifeguards help keep beachgoers safe
Lifeguards Carly and Ellie Gardill pose with their dog Punkin after competing in several ocean rescue events held on the beach recently in Kill Devil Hills. The Gardill sisters, along with brother Nick, lifeguard for Duck and Southern Shores. All of the ocean rescue services from Corolla to Ocracoke competed...
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Warren Charles Joule
Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, died suddenly July 27, 2022. He was born March 18, 1940. He was preceded in death by wife Jean Joule. Survivors include three daughters, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Reflections by the Sea: Column turned into book in hopes of creating ripple effect
Even the tiniest of pebbles can create ripples when dropped in a large body of water. When Betsy Ore Glass began photographing life at the beach and reflecting on how her surroundings tied into faith, she had hoped it would have a lasting effect on those whom it reached. She now offers a body of work – Reflections by the Sea – that was crafted to share compassion, glorification of God and breathtaking imagery.
WITN
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rodanthe Bridge now open to traffic
The North Carolina Department of Transportation officially opened the Rodanthe Bridge to traffic on Thursday, July 28. The first southbound vehicles began moving across the structure at 11:40 a.m. and northbound lanes were opened at 12:20 p.m. The new 2.4-mile bridge extends over Pamlico Sound between the southern end of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
BCCC practical nursing graduates celebrate with pinning ceremony
Fifteen graduates of Beaufort County Community College’s practical nursing (PN) program celebrated completing their program through a pinning ceremony on July 13. The ceremony included a traditional lantern-lighting while graduates recited the practical nursing pledge. Coursework for the PN program includes the domains of healthcare, nursing practice and the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Information being sought for Jarvisburg hit and run with serious injury
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in a hit and run that occurred late Tuesday night, August 2 in the Jarvisburg area and caused serious injury. CCSO reported that the incident occurred between 11:20 and 11:30 p.m. along US 158 near Peachtree Street in...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Earl E. Dunmire
Earl E. Dunmire, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital on July 30, 2022. He was born November 22, 1937. Survivors include wife Merry, daughter Sandra L Hillman and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance and Michael S. Kocian, brothers James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and other family. He was predeceased by first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and mother Ruth M. Dunmire.
Parker Byrd back in ICU after setback
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming ECU freshman Parker Byrd is headed back to the ICU to receive more intensive treatment for injuries he suffered in a recent Beaufort County boating accident. Byrd, who sustained serious damage to both legs in the accident, underwent his sixth surgery Tuesday, according to his mother Mitzi Byrd. During that […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk the current high bidder for former Sentara location
Kitty Hawk town officials submitted a cash offer of $4 million on July 22 to buy the former Sentara Healthcare facility at 5200 North Croatan Highway. The six-acre tract of land with a 32,000-square-foot building sits near the US158/NC12 intersection and is owned by Pasquotank County. Except for an area leased by Bear Drugs, the building has been closed since Sentara vacated the site in 2017.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Arizona man seriously injured after vehicle struck by utility truck in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a collision that occurred Sunday, July 31, 2022 on US 158 that resulted in serious injuries. Additionally, KDHPD stated the highway was closed for around two hours. “At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from...
thecoastlandtimes.com
New courses in trades and technical fields offered at BCCC
Beaufort County Community College’s Division of Continuing Education is offering a number of courses – some in the evenings – in technical fields and trades to help students start in a new career or build on their skills. All of these courses are free under the Beaufort Promise, according to BCCC. Fundamentals of carpentry will be offered at Mattamuskeet High School in Hyde County. Four of the courses are parallel classes, meaning that students who successfully finish the courses can earn “credit for prior learning” if they choose to continue in an associate degree or diploma program.
Comments / 0