San Diego, CA

Police seek help to find missing at risk 25-year-old woman

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 25-year-old woman considered at risk due to medical concerns.

Christian Kellogg was last seen on 5300 University Avenue walking towards 54th Street at about 10:00 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Kellogg is described as having hair styled into a short Afro with shaved sides, 5’0 and weighing 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jumper, black tennis shoes and a small leopard print backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference case #22-500650.

