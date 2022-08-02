California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.titusvilleherald.com
Related
Titusville Herald
1 dead in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have found one possible source of the bacteria that causes the illness, authorities said Wednesday. High levels of Legionella bacteria were found...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be. On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.
Titusville Herald
NYC, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and four states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday in which the agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. The city and California had...
Titusville Herald
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Single-A California League Glance
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Titusville Herald
Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also deadlocked on a Republican commissioner's proposal...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. August 3, 2022. New public-safety campaign focuses on the most fundamental driving behavior. That’s the crucial message about the most basic safety measure in driving: controlling your speed. Not enough drivers are doing that. In fact, speeding is way up. And tragically, so are speeding-related deaths. Nationally,...
Titusville Herald
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee's primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's primary election Thursday will determine party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races are also on the ballot in some local counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices. Here’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Titusville Herald
3 Tennessee men indicted in thefts from firearms dealers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee men have been indicted on federal charges accusing them in the theft of firearms from dealers, authorities said. Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, also were charged Monday with possession of stolen firearms, while Dillard was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in a news release.
Titusville Herald
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Dunedin at Lakeland, ppd. Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m. Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Titusville Herald
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — A Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff, said Cass County sheriff's officials. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.
Comments / 0