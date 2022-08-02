Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
KNOE TV8
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash
On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
1 arrested in shooting at trail ride in Webster Parish
The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office says one person is charged so far in the ongoing investigation into a shooting at an illegal trail ride over the weekend that left three people injured, including a local high school student.
Anonymous tip results in drug bust; several people arrested, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint that drugs were being used and sold at a residence on the 300 block of Redbud Street. On August 1, 2022, deputies arrived at the residence after obtaining a search warrant on […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
Deputies allegedly find over 5 pounds of narcotics after anonymous tip; Monroe man arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint in reference to the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics at a residence on the 500 block of Foster Street in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the […]
City of Bastrop announces Emma Prater to serve as interim alderman
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City Bastrop has selected an interim council member following the death of Larry Prater, which left the seat vacant. The city held the Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, where four of the remaining council members voted for Emma H. Prater to fill in the vacancy position of alderman […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
False report results in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
Quinton Tellis trial in death of ULM student rescheduled
LOUISIANA (WJTV) – The date for Quinton Tellis’ trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) graduate student has been rescheduled. The Clarion Ledger reported the trial will begin on August 29. The case will be tried in front of a judge. Tellis was indicted in 2019 on a second-degree […]
Monroe Police Department respond to overnight shooting on Peach Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, 2022. The initial investigation revealed that more than one suspect approached a group of people standing outside an apartment. Four people were struck by several rounds fired by […]
KEDM
Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street
Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside...
El Dorado man leads police on high-speed chase; allegedly uses two-year-old son as human shield
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4 PM, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman caught burglarizing post office
A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
West Monroe man arrested; attempted to set house on fire with people inside
West Monroe Police were called to the home of a victim who says they were woken up by the smell of natural gas and the threat of a fire this morning in the 1400 block of Cedar St.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked on numerous assault charges
A Ruston man was arrested Thursday on assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the occupants of a residence on Marie Avenue. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Ruston Police Department received a call where the dispatcher could hear screaming and a man threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found the mother of the suspect standing at the front door stating Correando Cortez Davis, 20, of Ruston had run away with the firearm. He was located by officers behind another Marie Avenue residence and taken into custody.
KSLA
Food is a flavored art form at this Ruston restaurant
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Some restaurants create dishes meant to bring back memories, a feeling connected to home. Other restaurants, like Trio’s Restaraunt in Ruston, create dishes that take people on a journey using the plate as a canvas. Trio’s was started in Monroe in 1995 by Jennifer Johnson...
Boley Elementary School to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new campus
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Boley Elementary School will be opening its new and improved campus. In celebration of their opening, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at 2213 Cypress Street in West Monroe.
