California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

Connecticut private schools have highest average tuition cost in the U.S., report says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s average private school tuition is $24,980 a year— the highest out of any state in the United States, according to a report by Education Data Initiative. In addition, the Brookings Institute reported the state also has the highest share of private school students at 17 percent.
Students can attend CT schools with minor cold symptoms under new COVID guidance
Connecticut parents will be encouraged to send students to school with minor cold symptoms this fall as long as they test negative for COVID-19, top state officials said Tuesday. Under the new policy, called “test, mask and go,” parents are urged to test their children if they exhibit cold symptoms,...
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Connecticut tax-free week starts Aug. 21 — Here’s what you can save on.
In the market for a new square-dancing outfit? Some back-to-school clothes or a new set of chef whites?. Shoppers will be able to save a few bucks at the end of the month when Connecticut’s annual tax-free week kicks off Aug. 21. The exemption covers most clothing and footwear items under $100 thanks to legislation passed in 2015.
Winchester Land Trust adds acreage to holdings
WINSTED — The Winchester Land Trust is adding nearly four acres to their land holdings conserved in Winsted. thanks to a donation by Jeannette and Robin Neary. The donation increases the total amount of land preserved by the land trust to 585 acres. Jeannette (Turgeon) Neary grew up in...
Police: Two suspects identified in central Greenwich robbery in which a handgun was displayed
GREENWICH — Police said they have identified two suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery and larceny on Mason Street on June 25 in which a handgun was displayed. Arrest warrants have been issued for the man and woman who police said attempted to steal purses and...
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
