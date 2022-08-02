Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home

www.ktvu.com
Half Moon Bay Review
Oakland Zoo says Sage is ‘very healthy’
The Oakland Zoo is pleased to announce that “Sage,” the mountain lion cub rescued from a Pescadero High School classroom on June 2, has improved drastically since being admitted. “(He’s) doing great,” said Isabella Linares, marketing manager at the Oakland Zoo. “He’s definitely at a better weight than...
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
KTVU FOX 2
Brown water in Oakland Estuary undergoing testing
OAKLAND, Calif. - For more than a week the Oakland Estuary has appeared brown, muddy and murkier than usual, prompting scientists to test the water. The Port of Oakland sent out a dive boat and team of scientists Monday who say they found no sheen or file on the water to indicate oil or chemicals.
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Shasta feels effects of the historic drought
Lake Shasta provides water not only to agriculture in the Central Valley, but also to several regional Bay Area water systems. Lake Shasta is located 10 miles from Redding, in Shasta County, and about 200 miles north of the Bay Area.
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
KTVU FOX 2
People's Park protesters form blockade with downed trees
People's Park protestors moved downed trees to form a blockade around a perimeter Wednesday evening. Protesters clashed with police as UC Berkeley moved to clear the park of homeless residents in order to build student housing.
NBC Bay Area
Is it Better to Rent or Buy a Home in the Bay Area? New Data Takes a Closer Look
The decision to rent or buy a home really comes down to someone's personal situation. But in the Bay Area, the rent vs. buy debate just got more interesting because of a certain piece of information. That information is called the price-to-rent ratio. The difference as calculated by Moody’s Analytics...
sonomamag.com
8 Gorgeous Waterfront Hotels on the Sonoma-Marin-Mendocino Coast
Dreaming of a coastal getaway? Check into these gorgeous hotels along Highway 1 in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties. Take a walk on the beach, go surfing, eat oysters or just relax with a tasty glass of wine and someone special by your side. Click through the gallery above for eight favorite places to stay on the coast.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
San Mateo Co. residents demand answers after Indiana Batmobile garage raid
According to receipts obtained by ABC7 News I-Team, the sheriff's office spent more than $5,000 for airfare, $1,272 for three nights of hotels, and $427 for a rental SUV. They say only three of the investigators made overtime on that Sunday - more than $3,000. A total of $10,142.76 so far.
KTVU FOX 2
Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel
NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
Thinking outside of the (big) box: Capitola Mall leans into local
A half-century after opening, the Capitola Mall still hosts familiar national chain stores like Macy's, Target and Kohl's. But with a redevelopment on the horizon, 50% of the mall's businesses are now locally owned.
Closest national parks from SF for free entrance day
(KRON) – In honor of the two-year anniversary of the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, all entrance fees to any public lands managed by the Department of Interior will be waived on Thursday. The Great American Outdoors Act allows funding for maintenance of infrastructure within national parks, public lands, and Bureau of Indian […]
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
Courthouse News Service
Water use in California dips, but still short of Newsom’s goal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Californians used less water in June but are still falling short of the 15% mark set by Governor Gavin Newsom. According to numbers released Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut water usage by 7.5% in June compared to June 2020. However, between July 2021 and the end of June 2022, water usage dipped by just 2.7%.
