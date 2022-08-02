1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old John Thomas Green, III, of Pennsylvania, was driving north when the 2004 Toyota Highlander left the road and rolled several times.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO