You can help decide which projects receive public funding during Aug. 2-10 voting period

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 2 days ago
In a first for King County, residents of five urban unincorporated areas – including North Highline/White Center – can vote on which proposed community projects should receive public funding, from Aug. 2-10.

Residents can cast their votes online or in person at one of several community events.

From Aug. 2-10, anyone who lives, works, owns a business, receives services, goes to school, or worships in the following unincorporated areas can cast their vote to fund projects in their community — projects that were proposed and developed by community members.

  • North Highline/White Center
  • East Federal Way
  • East Renton
  • Fairwood
  • Skyway/West Hill
  • Community members will be able to vote online or at one of several in-person community events.

HOW TO VOTE

Votes may be cast in one of two ways:

Online here: https://www.publicinput.com/yourvoiceyourchoice

At an in-person event (see schedule below):

Tuesday, Aug. 2:

  • White Center: 6-8 p.m., Greenbridge (near Dubsea Coffee)
  • Fairwood: 1-4 p.m., Fairwood Library (17009 140th Avenue SE)

Thursday, Aug. 4:

  • Skyway: 4-7 p.m., Creston Point Apartments (13445 Martin Luther King Jr Way S)

Friday, Aug. 5:

  • East Federal Way: 5-8 p.m., Lake Geneva Park (34429 46th Avenue S)

Saturday, Aug. 6:

  • East Renton: Noon to 4 p.m., QFC (4800 NE 4th Street)

“From the start, the Participatory Budgeting process was built on community strengths and insight to address specific priorities, chosen and supported by the residents of these communities,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said. “Now it’s time for community members to directly decide how to spend these investments in capital projects and have a direct hand in building our future together.”

More on participatory budgeting

In 2021, the King County Council approved Executive Constantine’s new approach to community investment – one that’s centered on racial equity. It gives people who live, work, play, or worship in the county’s five urban unincorporated areas the chance to directly choose how more than $11 million is spent in their communities.

Participatory budgeting allows communities to identify, discuss, and prioritize public spending. Residents help decide how to spend money on capital projects (physical things that are bought, built, installed, or fixed up) or programs and services.

The Community Investment Budget Committee, a group of appointed residents from King County’s urban unincorporated areas, met virtually to create the framework for the new participatory budgeting process.

Where does the money come from? The funds for the capital projects are backed by bonds. The funds for programs and services in North Highline/White Center and Skyway-West Hill come from King County’s general fund and are supported by marijuana retail sales tax revenue.

“This vote is the culmination of countless hours of work by community members and Local Services staff to create something tangible that benefits the urban unincorporated areas,” Local Services Director John Taylor said. “I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand how, without a blueprint, the folks involved in this process created something that will have a lasting impact. This is a great example of how, when working hand-in-hand with community, we can create something truly special.”

Learn more here: www.publicinput.com/yourvoiceyourchoice.

White Center Blog

White Center Blog

