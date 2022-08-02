Wayland Union marching band preparing for season

townbroadcast.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Clippers’ marching band making fall preparations
The Martin High School marching band, just like all others in Michigan, this week has been practicing on the football field, getting ready for the fall season. The Clipper ensemble, under the direction of Noah Miller, will begin the season Friday evening, Aug. 26, when Martin entertains Mendon.
Arlene Wykstra of Martin area dies in Kalamazoo
Arlene Wykstra died Monday, Aug. 1, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. She was 68. She was born Feb. 28, 1954, in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Earl and Pearl (Tammeling) Koning. Arlene worked at Parker Hannifin for 20 years until her retirement in 2010. She was also a consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics for many years.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Schwallier’s Country Basket: Pumpkin Patch, Apple Orchard for an Iconic Fall Experience – 9 Things to do on Your Visit
This article is part of our West Michigan Fall Farm Fun series. Known for its extensive, no-cost outdoor play area, this farm has seen tremendous visitor growth over the last decade. Schwallier’s Country Basket first opened its barn doors in 1989. The store has grown from a roadside produce...
Hopkins firefighters take part in ‘combat challenge’
Hopkins firefighters over last weekend took part in the firefighters combat challenge. A spokesman said, “This challenge is known as the toughest two minutes in sports. Those who participate for their first time would agree.” HAFD had five compete in this years challenge, including Frank Tyler, Robert Kerber, Caleb Beilby and Jon Stafford. A total of 78 from all over the state ran the course individually.
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After being postponed until 3 p.m., the Parade of Ships at the Coast Guard Festival is underway. Hundreds of onlookers are lined along the water as four coast guard cutters sail into the port of Grand Haven. The four ships that will be involved in...
Memorial service Sept. 24 for Catherine Smith-Yoder
Catherine Ann (Smith-Yoder) Noordyke died Monday, Aug. 1, at her home. She was 67. Born Dec. 10, 1954, to Paul Smith and Lois (Morgenstern) Boniface, Catherine attended and graduated from Delton High School and then enlisted in the Navy. She met and married her husband, Joseph, in 2006. Cathi enjoyed...
Woman Goes Viral On TikTok For Grand Rapids Schools Having ‘Slave Day’
Scrolling on TikTok has become a part of my daily routine. Wake up. Scroll on TikTok. After a long work day, I immediately scroll on TikTok. Once I am finally ready for bed, I need to scroll on TikTok. TikTok is full of fun dances, think pieces, and more. However,...
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) The Globe published a front page photo of Dorr firefighters carrying wounded warrior Bill Fifelski Jr. after he fell through the floor at a burning house and was rendered unconscious. His uncle, Norm Fifelski, and Bill Schumaker rescued him and he survived. Not so the house at 1687 Sherwood.
400 feet deep: Diver plunges to 1899 shipwreck off Muskegon shoreline
Lake Michigan is home to nearly 1,500 known shipwrecks.
lanthorn.com
GV moves COVID-19 alert level to zero, signaling widespread change for all on-campus protocols
Following two years of stringent safety protocols on the campus of Grand Valley State University aimed at minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus authorities have now rescinded restrictions and have moved the university to its lowest alert level. Approaching the fall 2022 semester, the GVSU’s Virus Action Team...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Thousands lose power as thunderstorm rolls through Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Thousands of people are without power as a thunderstorm passes through Kalamazoo County. More than 5,000 homes and businesses are without power as of 5:10 p.m., Aug. 3 in Kalamazoo County, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map. Power is expected to be restored anytime...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
