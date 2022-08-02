Man Arrested on Felony Warrant After Telling Security Guard He Was Wanted

www.turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 12:34 am Tuesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant in the 1200 block of North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The sergeant made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver and his passenger, Ralph...
Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target
Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.
Kidnapping victim found safe in Merced, suspect arrested, police say
The victim has been found safe. RJ Blueford was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
Man Arrested After Vandalizing Several Vehicles in Kohl’s Parking Lot
At about 9:25 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Kohl’s, 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers on scene, they made contact with and detained Kent Herfindal, 44, of Petaluma, who matched the description of their suspect. Officers began investigating...
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Modesto
MODESTO -- Police were looking for a suspect who stabbed someone in Modesto early Tuesday morning.The scene was on Scenic Drive and Coffee Road.Modesto police say it appears the suspect and victim know each other, but exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Later Tuesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Man Arrested for Public Intoxication After Tampering with Park Drinking Fountain
At about 4:20 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, after a man had been seen tampering with a drinking fountain. Officers arrived on scene and detained Guillermo Hernandez, 31, of Turlock in handcuffs after...
2 people arrested, accused of killing man in Stockton in December
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Stockton in December, according to the Stockton Police Department. A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Houston Avenue. Police found the man in a car with a gunshot wound and he later died.
Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds
CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
San Mateo County 1992 cold case murder closed after suspect dies in Merced Co.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the closing of a 30-year-old murder case after investigators determined the lone suspect they were seeking had died elsewhere in the state earlier this year. Gregory Marc Riviera had been sought in the killing of Juliette Rivera, a 25-year-old woman who...
Man Wanted for Domestic Violence Incident Arrested After Nearly Leading Officer on Pursuit
At about 10:00 pm Saturday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Julian Street and Grant Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violating the California Vehicle Code by driving recklessly down the residential street at speeds estimated to be about ninety miles per hour, so he attempted to make a traffic stop on it.
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Passenger for Auto Theft Warrant
At about 11:31 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police officer near Motel 6, 250 South Walnut Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and her passenger, identifying him as Emanuel Ribeiro,...
Modesto man sentenced to 120 years in prison after crashing into house, killing mom and 3 daughters
CERES, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of the case. A Modesto man was sentenced last week to 120 years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder. Those charges are in connection to a June 2019 case in...
Alleged Repeat Counterfeiter Pleads No Contest after Found with Counterfeit Bills
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Monday accepted a no-contest plea for an alleged counterfeiter, placing her on two years of felony probation until further sentencing for being found in possession of counterfeit bills with intent to defraud—even after the accused’s previous counterfeiting charges last year.
Police find family of young boy who was walking alone in Modesto
UPDATE: Police say the boy has now been reunited with his mom. Previous story below: MODESTO – Authorities are looking for the family of a young boy who was found walking alone in a Modesto neighborhood Tuesday morning. Modesto police say the boy, who appears to be around four years old, was found near Maze Boulevard and Maze Court around 7 a.m.A photo of the boy has been posted to the police department's Facebook page and anyone who recognizes him or knows his family is urged to call the non-emergency line, (209) 552-2470.
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
Woman Hospitalized after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on R Street [Merced, CA]
Female Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision near West 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m., at the 1700 block of R Street after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Investigators say the driver of a dark green sedan struck the female pedestrian as she was crossing the street. Upon...
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
