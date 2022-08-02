Suspicious Vehicle Contact Leads to Felony Warrant and Weapon Arrests

www.turlockcitynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 12:34 am Tuesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant in the 1200 block of North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The sergeant made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver and his passenger, Ralph...
turlockcitynews.com
Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
KMJ
Man Wanted on Several Felony Charges in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a man they say is wanted and faces several felony charges. According to deputies, Daniel Reynoso is wanted on felony possession of a controlled substance armed with a...
Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target
Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.
KCRA.com
No criminal charges for Amador sheriff’s candidate who failed to report injuring boy with Taser
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation into an Amador County sheriff’s candidate who failed to report the injury of a young boy while deploying a Taser recommended that no criminal charges be brought up against the sergeant. Ryan Gillaspie had been placed on leave May 28, but the...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested for Public Intoxication After Tampering with Park Drinking Fountain
At about 4:20 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, after a man had been seen tampering with a drinking fountain. Officers arrived on scene and detained Guillermo Hernandez, 31, of Turlock in handcuffs after...
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest of Passenger for Auto Theft Warrant
At about 11:31 pm Friday night, a Turlock Police officer near Motel 6, 250 South Walnut Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver and her passenger, identifying him as Emanuel Ribeiro,...
Kidnapping victim found safe in Merced, suspect arrested, police say
The victim has been found safe. RJ Blueford was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Vandalizing Several Vehicles in Kohl’s Parking Lot
At about 9:25 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Kohl’s, 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers on scene, they made contact with and detained Kent Herfindal, 44, of Petaluma, who matched the description of their suspect. Officers began investigating...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Wanted for Domestic Violence Incident Arrested After Nearly Leading Officer on Pursuit
At about 10:00 pm Saturday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Julian Street and Grant Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violating the California Vehicle Code by driving recklessly down the residential street at speeds estimated to be about ninety miles per hour, so he attempted to make a traffic stop on it.
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested on Felony Warrant After Telling Security Guard He Was Wanted
At about 5:28 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious vehicle at 1465 Atlanta Court, Turlock, after a security guard for the property had been flagged down by a man in a vehicle parked in front of the business claiming that he was wanted.
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County 1992 cold case murder closed after suspect dies in Merced Co.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the closing of a 30-year-old murder case after investigators determined the lone suspect they were seeking had died elsewhere in the state earlier this year. Gregory Marc Riviera had been sought in the killing of Juliette Rivera, a 25-year-old woman who...
Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds
CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
2 people arrested, accused of killing man in Stockton in December
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Stockton in December, according to the Stockton Police Department. A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Houston Avenue. Police found the man in a car with a gunshot wound and he later died.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Hospitalized after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on R Street [Merced, CA]
Female Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision near West 16th Street. Officers responded to the scene around 11:19 p.m., at the 1700 block of R Street after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Investigators say the driver of a dark green sedan struck the female pedestrian as she was crossing the street. Upon...
Man indicted on suspicion of drug trafficking, weapons charges
(BCN) — A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in […]
CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
davisvanguard.org
Alleged Repeat Counterfeiter Pleads No Contest after Found with Counterfeit Bills
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Monday accepted a no-contest plea for an alleged counterfeiter, placing her on two years of felony probation until further sentencing for being found in possession of counterfeit bills with intent to defraud—even after the accused’s previous counterfeiting charges last year.
westsideconnect.com
Newman Police rescue distressed, malnourished dogs
A call to the Newman Police Department about suspected animal neglect led to the rescue of 18 dogs on Wednesday, all in various states of distress. The officers responding to the 600 block of Fig Lane found the bed of a truck and an attached trailer stacked high with dogs in kennels. The truck and the trailer were both parked in the sun and the dogs were all showing signs of being overheated, according to the police department.
