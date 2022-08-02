Suspicious Vehicle Contact Leads to Felony Warrant and Weapon Arrests

CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.

CERES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO