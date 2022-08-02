Read on www.wusa9.com
Mourners Shot Dead During Funeral Procession for Homicide Victim: Police
The victims were shot multiple times after someone pulled up next to them and opened fire as they were "bumper-to-bumper" with other cars, police said Friday.
Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.
Police identify 20-year-old woman found dead in Aberdeen
BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday evening in Aberdeen.Officers were called to the unit block East Inca Street shortly after 5 p.m. in response to someone in cardiac arrest, Aberdeen police said. When they arrived, they found the woman dead with injuries consistent with a homicide, police said.The woman, later identified as 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, lived on the same street where she was found dead, according to police.No information about the nature of the woman's injuries was immediately released.Hamilton's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will determine her cause and manner of death. The investigation into her death is ongoing.
Day care owner who allegedly shot husband over child molestation accusations denied bond
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day care owner who allegedly shot her husband last week at a Washington, D.C. hotel over child molestation accusations was denied bond Friday morning. DC Magistrate Judge Sherry Trafford said that the reason for the confrontation is not a factor the court considers, and deemed Weems a danger to the community. The judge also said she had "great concern" about Weem's ability to "make decisions rationally." Shanteari Weems faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren, who was present for the hearing, said she wept...
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
2nd prison guard pleads guilty in California inmate's death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California correctional officer Arturo Pacheco was upset while escorting a prison inmate, so he yanked the inmate’s feet from under him, sending him crashing to the ground and ultimately killing him. A few months earlier, without provocation, he sprayed pepper spray at short range into the eyes of another inmate, later calling the incident “funny” in a text message, according to a plea agreement. Pacheco, 40, of Elk Grove, who was fired from his job in 2018, pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges stemming from both on-duty 2016 assaults under a plea agreement in which prosecutors...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Louisiana Parents Charged With Murder After 2 Year Old is Found in Trash Can
Tanasia KenneyThe parents of a missing two-year-old boy have been apprehended on suspciion of murder after the toddler was found deceased in a garbage can hours after he was initially reported missing .
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
Undercover Oakland police officer caught up in middle of street gun battle
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- While keeping a robbery suspect under surveillance, an undercover Oakland police officer found his unmarked car being riddled by bullets during an unrelated shootout nearby.Fortunately, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said the officer escaped injury during the Wednesday afternoon incident.According to the association, a plain-clothes officer was conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Way. Without warning, two suspects -- unconnected to the surveillance operation -- got into a gun battle on both sides of his unmarked police vehicle. Bullets riddled the car, leaving a shattered windshield and bullet holes in the roof. "Thankfully no officers or residents were injured in this gun fight," said Oakland Police Officers' Association President Barry Donelan in a news release. " Good fortune, officer composure and team-work lead to the arrest of both felons and recovery of firearms."No other details of the shooting were immediately available.
Juvenile arrested in connection to violent carjacking that injured Baltimore delivery driver
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in police custody in connection to a hit-and-run case all caught on camera. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.Early Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery driver left her SUV Nissan Rogue running in the Wyman Park neighborhood as she delivered a package, taking her key fob with her. At that point, someone got into her car and took off. When that person discovered there wasn't a key inside, they drove back, running over the delivery driver at high speed. The force of the impact threw her to the side of the street. "He mowed her down...
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
National Guard member who wore 'Trump girl' sweatshirt on January 6 pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
A West Virginia National Guard member pleaded guilty to one Capitol riot charge this week. Jamie Lynn Ferguson took leave to travel to Washington DC to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally. She later told investigators that she went to the Capitol in hopes of seeing Trump again. A member...
Washington, DC police arrest 14-year-old suspect in connection with 7 area carjackings
A 14-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a series of carjackings in Washington, D.C., that started more than a month ago. The suspect, who remains unidentified because of his age, is accused of seven carjackings in total from June 13 to July 18, police said. In each alleged...
rollingout.com
Georgia man wears his Madea costume to commit a crime
Police are searching for a man who robbed a McDonough, Georgia, bank dressed like an elderly woman on the afternoon of July 18. Police say that the man was wearing a floral dress, gray wig, orange gloves, and a pink bag when he walked into a Chase bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The man also told the teller that he had a gun.
