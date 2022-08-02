Branford Superintendent Hernandez Announces June 2023 Retirement

www.zip06.com
The Leader We Need
I was pleased when I heard Moira Rader was running for the house seat in the 98th District, which encompasses Guilford and two districts in Branford. Moira is the leader we need to represent us in Hartford. Moira has been a strong advocate on the Guilford Board of Education and has a proven track record of getting the job done. I have met with her and know that she will be an outstanding representative for the 98th District. She has a strong sense of family and community. She takes the time to listen and is well-informed on many local issues. She is fully committed to hard work and is the leader we need in Hartford. Her “common sense” solutions will lend an important voice in Hartford for the people of Guilford and Branford.
North Branford High School Freshman Orientation is August 23
A one-day freshman orientation to welcome the Class of 2026 will be held on Tuesday, August 23, from 9:45 a.m. - noon in the North Branford Auditorium. Both parents and students are invited to attend. This program is intended to help your child make a successful transition to North Branford...
Will Actively Fight
Moira Rader is the kind of engaged and communicative leader that Guilford and Branford voters rightfully expect. The next step for registered Democrats is to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to select Moira as the official Democratic candidate for 98th Legislative District, running for election in November. Please mark your calendars! Remember that absentee ballots are available for those who can’t make it to the polls.
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
Yale Cleared On Div Dorm Parking
Yale’s plans to build a new eco-friendly dormitory for divinity school students moved ahead, as alders unanimously signed off on a resolution stating that the project doesn’t require any amendment to the university’s central campus parking plan. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest...
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
Playground Upgrades On the Way
Town officials received word on July 29 that the State Bond Commission has approved more than $300,000 to upgrade four town playgrounds. According to First Selectman Angus McDonald, a $325,00 bond will be directed towards upgrading two playgrounds at Deep River Elementary School (DRES). Funds from the bond will also be utilized for upgrades for playgrounds at Devitt Field and Plattwood Park.
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
Educators in Cheshire get special training to spot warning signs
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Educators in Cheshire had a special training Monday, learning how to find the warning signs to prevent the next tragedy from happening. When people think about being prepared for a mass shooting, most think of active shooter training. But earlier Monday in Cheshire High School, it...
Hamden schools get extra $585,000 to deal with busing concerns
HAMDEN — Following concerns over proposed changes to school start times in an effort to deal with transportation costs, the Legislative Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously to transfer an extra $585,000 to the Board of Education, fulfilling the district’s need to fund six additional bus routes to avoid potential delays.
North Branford Aug. 9 Primary Locations, Sample Ballots
North Branford voters registered as members of either the Democratic and Republican parties will go to the polls Tuesday, August 9 during primary races to help select Democratic and Republican candidates vying to be on the November 8, 2022 election ballot. With incumbent CT Secretary of State Denise Merrill (D)...
Ocean Landlord Fined $2,500
One of New Haven’s largest landlords was hit with $2,500 more in court-ordered fines after pleading guilty to another round of city housing code violations. That’s the latest legal development involving the local meglandlord Ocean Management, which through its affiliates controls well over 1,000 mostly low-income apartments across the city.
Hose Company Radio Funding Tops ARPA Requests
The Chester Board of Selectmen (BOS) forwarded more than $160,000 in requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Board of Finance at a July 27 meeting. The proposals, totaling $168,890 in ARPA funding requests, were forwarded to the BOS by the town’s ARPA committee and they now await the BOF’s review. Of the three funding requests, the largest came from the Chester Hose Company (CHC), which is seeking $136,894 to purchase a new portable radio system.
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Beer In Hand, Elicker Hears No Complaints
As punk rock played on the stereo, Justin Elicker sipped his Counter Weight Headway with a small group of New Haveners who had come with curiosity — but no complaints. On Tuesday evening, three civilians and five city employees joined Elicker at The Cannon, a newly-opened Dwight Street bar specializing in vegan fare, for the latest “Beer with the Mayor” event.
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase
Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
