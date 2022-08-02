Branford Superintendent Hernandez Announces June 2023 Retirement

I was pleased when I heard Moira Rader was running for the house seat in the 98th District, which encompasses Guilford and two districts in Branford. Moira is the leader we need to represent us in Hartford. Moira has been a strong advocate on the Guilford Board of Education and has a proven track record of getting the job done. I have met with her and know that she will be an outstanding representative for the 98th District. She has a strong sense of family and community. She takes the time to listen and is well-informed on many local issues. She is fully committed to hard work and is the leader we need in Hartford. Her “common sense” solutions will lend an important voice in Hartford for the people of Guilford and Branford.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO