ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

16-year-old found shot to death in driver’s seat of vehicle in east Harris County, sheriff says

By Brittany Taylor
Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

Related
cw39.com

Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Harris County Sheriff#Hpd S Homicide Unit
Click2Houston.com

7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says

GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
GALVESTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
TravelNoire

Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor

It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating Zayda Falcon Gonzalez, 20. Gonzalez was last seen early Monday morning in the 5100 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said she left in an unknown direction. Gonzalez was last seen wearing black sweats, pink tank top, and had a large...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Update: Man with Alzheimer’s located, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A man reported missing in Houston has been located, Houston police said. Police offered no additional information. The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing. Raymond Ryans, 73, was last seen leaving the 8900 block Roos...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy