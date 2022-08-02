Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees

www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
Narcity
A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it. In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pilot program attempts to make Western New York more bike-friendly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's an effort to make Western New York more bike-friendly, and not just in the City of Buffalo. Last week 2 On Your Side showed you work happening along Forest Avenue in the city to install a separate bike lane, while narrowing the lanes for cars, to slow down traffic.
wfxrtv.com
Owner of farm sanctuary who wouldn’t return stray cows charged
NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A beef between farmers and a local animal sanctuary in Niagara County, New York has been resolved as a result of law enforcement action. Back in July, two cows found their way to Asha’s Farm Sanctuary in Newfane, according to owner Tracy Murphy. Scott...
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
What you can enjoy at the Niagara County Fair this week, August 3-7
Food, entertainment, 4-H animals, exhibits and more are available to enjoy for five days of fair fun in Niagara County.
RELATED PEOPLE
August 3 declared 'Lloyd Day' in Niagara Co. in honor of dog from Niagara SPCA
The SPCA has received an outpouring of support since Lloyd's arrival and it has been showcasing his "adventures" each day on its Facebook page.
Section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapses into Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An approximately 12' by 200' section of shoreline near the DL&W Station collapsed into the Buffalo River over the weekend. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said the incident happened early Saturday morning at the east end of the terminal and did not have any impact on NFTA operations.
13 WHAM
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
Essex Homes embarking on 88-unit patio homes project in Lewiston
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Essex Homes of Western New York is embarking on its first large-scale development in Niagara County. The Clarence-based home builder is beginning the first phase of the 88-lot Patios at Essex Ridge subdivision, off Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Lewiston. The project is one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York
You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
Buffalo students receive free bike helmets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free bike helmets were given away to students from Buffalo String Works and West Buffalo Charter School on Wednesday. About 60 children there got free helmets and free tickets to Buffalo SkyRide, where cyclists will take a ride through Buffalo over the Skyway. Justin Booth with...
Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buffalo SkyRide returning this month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo SkyRide will return to the Buffalo Skyway this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again. The event presented by GOBike Buffalo is...
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach on Wednesday
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued another beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is closure comes after three beach advisories were issued for Olcott Beach during the month of July. The health department issued the advisory Wednesday saying the water is not suitable for...
Black Business Month runs through August 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project
NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1