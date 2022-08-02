ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien Center, NY

Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake

A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien Center, NY
wfxrtv.com

Owner of farm sanctuary who wouldn’t return stray cows charged

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A beef between farmers and a local animal sanctuary in Niagara County, New York has been resolved as a result of law enforcement action. Back in July, two cows found their way to Asha’s Farm Sanctuary in Newfane, according to owner Tracy Murphy. Scott...
NEWFANE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowdy#At The Gates#Live Nation
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York

You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo students receive free bike helmets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free bike helmets were given away to students from Buffalo String Works and West Buffalo Charter School on Wednesday. About 60 children there got free helmets and free tickets to Buffalo SkyRide, where cyclists will take a ride through Buffalo over the Skyway. Justin Booth with...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Buffalo SkyRide returning this month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo SkyRide will return to the Buffalo Skyway this month. On Sunday, Aug. 14, bikers will embark on a from Lakeside Bike Park, over the Skyway, down to South Park, and back to Buffalo on the Skyway again. The event presented by GOBike Buffalo is...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach on Wednesday

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued another beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is closure comes after three beach advisories were issued for Olcott Beach during the month of July. The health department issued the advisory Wednesday saying the water is not suitable for...
OLCOTT, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Business Month runs through August 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week marks the official start of Black Business Month. It's a way to recognize Black-owned businesses across the nation. A historian started it back in 2004, but buffalo is taking its own spin on it this year to help more business owners recover after the pandemic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County IDA holds public hearing on proposed Amazon project

NIAGARA, N.Y. — It was the public's turn to weigh in on a proposal by Amazon to build a huge state-of-the-art distribution center in Niagara County. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the project Tuesday afternoon, and the incentives it is prepared to offer to lure one of the nation's biggest businesses to the town of Niagara.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy