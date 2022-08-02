ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Hard work, cooperation creates Polebridge Merc's Flathead cherry bear claw pastries

Fairfield Sun Times
 2 days ago
www.fairfieldsuntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained

The Elmo fire near Kalispell, Montana on July 30, 2022 (Photo by Les Zaitz for the Daily Montanan). The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning.
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy