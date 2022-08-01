When it Comes to WFH, Researchers Say There's a Growing Divide Between Big and Small Cities

The 2010s were a booming decade for the tech sector, but so far, 2022 has been a year of bust that has dragged the industry back down to Earth. Amid a larger market downturn this spring, tech stocks have suffered the worst rout and massive waves of layoffs. As of July, over 30,000 U.S. tech workers have been laid off, according to an analysis by Crunchbase, including at Facebook parent Meta, car-sharing company Uber, and even at cryptocurrency exchange giants.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO