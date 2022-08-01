When it Comes to WFH, Researchers Say There's a Growing Divide Between Big and Small Cities

www.fool.com
Related
An odd divide emerges as CFOs feel less optimistic about the economy than a year ago—but relatively upbeat about their own prospects
Confidence in the economy is tumbling even as CFOs remain relatively upbeat about their own prospects.
AOL Corp
NC economist explains when we’ll know the recession is here and how long it will last
North Carolina economists last week told The Charlotte Observer they’re increasingly concerned about an impending recession. The dreaded term is enough to send a shiver down the average American’s spine. For many Americans, an upcoming economic downturn would be the first major recession they’ve experienced as an adult....
Tech industry’s massive 2022 layoffs are sign of a ‘boomerang’ effect, LinkedIn economist says
The 2010s were a booming decade for the tech sector, but so far, 2022 has been a year of bust that has dragged the industry back down to Earth. Amid a larger market downturn this spring, tech stocks have suffered the worst rout and massive waves of layoffs. As of July, over 30,000 U.S. tech workers have been laid off, according to an analysis by Crunchbase, including at Facebook parent Meta, car-sharing company Uber, and even at cryptocurrency exchange giants.
CNBC
The 4 most 'recession-proof' industries to work in, according to economists
Warnings about a looming recession have reached a fever pitch. Inflation continues to soar, causing chaos in the stock market, and companies are starting to prepare for the worst with layoffs, hiring freezes and, in some extreme cases, rescinding job offers. The sudden shift in labor market dynamics — after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some housing markets 'slam the brakes' while the value of investments in other cities stays strong
A Black Knight analyst says popular West Coast real estate markets are slowing, while Redfin data reveals some under-appreciated locales stay strong.
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
Inflation hurts, but we're in real trouble when people can't get a job
The Fed has said cooling inflation will likely involve a rise in unemployment as the labor market softens. Higher unemployment, however, is the "first and foremost" risk to the economy, Goldman Sachs said. Letting the US lose jobs is "pure waste," while inflation is simply "redistribution," another economist said. It's...
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 12 best cities to weather a housing-market downturn when a recession strikes
The economy is reeling amid fears of an upcoming recession. As mortgage rates rise and uncertainty spreads, home prices have declined across the country. Home value downturns will escalate in the trendiest hotspots, while other markets will show more resilience. Pandemic home buying hotspots like Sacramento and San Jose have...
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
The cities where rent prices have skyrocketed the most in 2022—with four U.S. cities in the top 10
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
In the early ’80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn’t back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
Benzinga
'Historically, Housing Has Led Us Into Every Recession Since WWII' - National Association Of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard, Echos Elon Musk, Shares Grim Outlook
Jerry Howard, NAHB CEO, has plenty of experience in the housing industry. Prior to joining NAHB, Jerry served as the Chief Lobbyist for the National Council of State Housing Agencies. For over a quarter of a century, Jerry has been analyzing the housing market. In last month’s interview with Bloomberg,...
U.S. Recession Would Likely Impact White-Collar Workers, Economist Says
As the surge in inflation prompts fears of a downturn, economist William Lee has warned that entry-level and young professionals are most at risk.
Call it a 'crash,' call it a 'recession': The housing market is so weird right now that no one knows how to describe it
A typical real-estate cycle has four phases: expansion, hypersupply, recession, and recovery. But hypersupply is missing from this current cycle, and experts can't agree on what will come next. Some say it'll be a correction, while others believe a dramatic downturn is in store. Rising inflation and interest rates have...
Is Your Home Recession-Proof? Why House Prices Might Not Fall in Your Area
It's "the less appealing" areas which will weather a recession better, Zelman & Associates' analyst Dennis McGill told Newsweek.
Comments / 0