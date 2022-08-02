ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather live at the Cochranton Community Fair

By TOM ATKINS
 2 days ago

On August 1, Tom Atkins went over to Cochranton, PA for a live weather segment at the Cochranton Fair.

During his time at the fair, he got to meet significant people including Miss Keystone State Rodeo Little Miss Kylie and her pony Dreamer.

We even got a chance to talk with Tiffany and her three daughters Camryn, Karlee, and Kendal, along with their horse Jessie.

Tom says thank you for the great fair food.

There is still time to attend this fair as it is reported there will be a parade on Wednesday evening and fireworks on Saturday night.

