Why Upstart Holdings Tanked 23.1% in July

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks.
Motley Fool
This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock Has Lofty International Growth Ambitions
A key growth driver has been its international tower operations. The REIT has grand plans to continue growing that business.
The Verge
Robinhood quarterly revenue drops by almost half
Robinhood’s transaction-based revenue in the second quarter of 2022 fell to $202 million from $451 million in the second quarter last year, a drop of more than half. The picture of the overall revenue isn’t much better: down 44 percent to $318 million from $565 million a year ago. Yes, about a quarter of the company is getting fired.
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
CNBC
Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
PayPal shares jump on Elliott's $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Motley Fool
Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security
A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October.
CNBC
Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings
Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales
Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
Just Eat vows profit in 2023, shares rise; Katy Perry ad spend past peak
AMSTERDAM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS), Europe's largest meal delivery company, on Wednesday reported a smaller loss for the first half of 2022 and maintained growth and margin forecasts for the full year, promising lower spending on costs such as a recent commercial featuring pop icon Katy Perry.
Motley Fool
Why Repligen Corporation Stock Is Storming Higher Today
Bioprocessing giant Repligen has been no exception to this downward trend. The biotech's shares, however, are up big today following the company's exceptional Q2 financial results.
Motley Fool
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN 2.47%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Motley Fool
GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GoDaddy (GDDY 1.90%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug
Motley Fool
Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Sculptor Capital Management (SCU -0.53%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Motley Fool
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN 3.60%) Q2 2022 Earnings
