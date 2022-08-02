ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What defines Minnesota football commit Tyler Brown, a Greenville WR who had Ivy League options

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
 2 days ago
Tyler Brown is the No. 11 player on the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a ranking of the 12 best Class of 2023 college football recruits in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Tyler Brown knows routes like the back of his hand.

That's because he studies everything.

Sure, he has the speed and the route-running ability. He's stocky, too, at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. And he should pair nicely with four-star wideout Mazeo Bennett this season for Greenville High: Good luck defending that.

But Brown is the No. 11 senior on this fall's 864Huddle Dandy Dozen and, finally, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 19 player in South Carolina and No. 157 receiver in the country.

Four Ivy League schools (Dartmouth, Harvard, Brown and Penn) are among his 15 Division I offers.

"I feel like if you can't lead your team in every aspect of life, whether that be in school, on the field, in the locker room ... man. I've got a 4.3 GPA — some guys (on my team) have a higher GPA than that," Brown said. "I just love to push my guys in the aspect that I can do that in."

That is what defines Brown, who caught 71 passes for 1,034 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

He was a major factor in Greenville's run to the Class AAAA Upper State Championship game and region championship season.

He said he debates studying business, maybe accounting or possibly engineering, while playing at Minnesota.

And he also knows what he brings to the table as a football star.

"(I am) definitely a speedster guy," Brown said. "(I) run my routes as crisply as I can, from the get-go I was a leader. I came in to lead my team. I love to be someone that other people can follow.

"(I would love) coming back to my neighborhood, when I finish up at Minnesota, I want people to tell their kids: 'I want you to be like that.' "

Brown said he learned about being a leader from last year's seniors: Aalijah Kelly and Josh Sapp, who both are now playing in the ACC — the latter for Clemson and the former for Wake Forest. And all of this has come after he stepped away from football between seventh and 10th grades — returning to the sport as a sophomore at Eastside and now his final two seasons at Greenville.

"The thing that separates Tyler from a lot of other student-athletes, I believe, is his consistency," Greenville coach Greg Porter said. "His hard work, his dedication — on and off the field. Not only does he excel in the classroom, he's a leader on the football field as well.

"(He's) never ran away from a challenge."

Joe Dandron is the high school sports reporter for The Greenville News. Contact him at jdandron@greenvillenews.com or by phone at 864-415-6213.

