Oak Ridge, TN

'Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally' kicks off Aug. 3

By Carmen Roberts, Oakridger
 2 days ago
Deciding on dinner plans mid-week is about to get a lot easier. Beginning Wednesday, Oak Ridge will be joining the craze sweeping the nation by teaming up with The Chef’s Workshop to host a food truck rally from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.

The “Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally” will be set up at 125 E. Main St. Everyone is welcome to come check out the site slated for new development by the Oak Ridge Land Bank.

“We chose this location for the rally because it’s the site of the future Downtown Oak Ridge and the area that will be under construction with new mixed-use development in 2023,” city Planning & Development Director Wayne Blasius stated in a news release. “We’re looking forward to creating a new heart of Oak Ridge where people will gather, eat, shop and live.”

The food trucks scheduled for the inaugural event on Wednesday are:

  • Waffley Good
  • The Crave
  • Shirley’s Boy Country Cooking
  • Good Hombres Tacos, Tortas & More
  • Bayou Bites - Penne For Your Thoughts
  • Johnboy’s BBQ
  • The Sugar Queen
  • Pelican’s Snoballs

Join the invite list and view the schedule at thechefsworkshop.com/location/oak-ridge.

