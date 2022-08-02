ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontrunners to land Juan Soto clear as time winds down before deadline

By Jon Heyman
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Trading a young superstar never works out as well as acquiring a young superstar. Which is why Nationals GM Mike Rizzo is in the most unenviable spot of anyone at the trade deadline.

Folks around the Nats whisper that their 23-year-old Juan Soto remains likely to be moved by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, whereupon history can begin judging whether the Nats got enough for a player who projects to become an all-time great and is under control for three more playoff runs, through 2024.

That the Nats feel the need to move Soto is a real downer for a team that won the World Series only three years ago. The better news is that three serious contending teams, the Padres, Dodgers and Cardinals — all with stockpiles of young, talented players — are in there bidding.

“All three are in. It should be an exciting 24 hours,” one Nats-connected person said Monday.

It’s a thrill for us. But it’s nervous time for the Nats, who have plenty of holes to fill and one spectacular asset with which to do it all.

As of late Monday, word was Rizzo wasn’t getting quite what he wanted, which is why someone thought an extra team could be brought in. If so, that could make the biggest trade in years extra complicated.

History tells us this kind of deal involving a very young superstar happens rather infrequently, and by that I mean about once every half century. Babe Ruth was sold to the Yankees for the paltry sum of $125,000 in 1920. That turned out to be the worst deal since we took Manhattan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCaRo_0h18mkVF00
Juan Soto is expected to be dealt ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
AP

About 88 years later, Miguel Cabrera was traded by the frequent fire seller Marlins to the Tigers for prospects, with the headliners being Andrew Miller, Cameron Maybin and Burke Badenhop. Miller became a bullpen weapon long after leaving Florida, Maybin may wind up being better known as an announcer, and Badenhop is recalled mostly for his cool name.

Then-Marlins president David Samson recently made fun of that haul with a tweet. But it probably took a decade to be able to laugh about such a dumb deal.

Rizzo, a scout at heart, is sure to do much better. The value of such a great young player is clear, the price tag is high, and while it hadn’t been met as of Monday night, the presence of three well-stocked teams in the derby should guarantee a decent return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eb8Sb_0h18mkVF00
Mike Rizzo comes from a scouting background.
AP

Let’s take a look at each of the three entrants.

1. Padres

GM A.J. Preller is a big-game hunter, as he showed again in trading for Josh Hader , the game’s best closer, while gearing up to try to beat out the rival Dodgers and Cardinals for the biggest fish. The Padres under Preller have done a terrific job stockpiling impressive young players, and some see them as having the kids with the highest ceilings in this derby. Pitchers MacKenzie Gore (who has an elbow issue and may be rested for the remainder of the year) and Adrian Morejon, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood and infielder C.J. Abrams are among many future stars the Padres could offer.

The Padres have become big spenders after pretending to reside in a small market for decades. While they can’t match revenues with the Dodgers, their 20,000-plus season ticket base ranks among the top five in the game, and others around the game see them “spending ahead of revenues,” which is great for the fans and gives them a shot at players they never dreamed of before.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytwKe_0h18mkVF00 Brewers trade star reliever Josh Hader to Padres ahead of MLB trade deadline 2. Dodgers

They have the prospects, the wherewithal and the recent history of big deals, including only last year with the Nats, when they acquired Trea Turner and Max Scherzer for Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray and prospects. Never count them out.

While they seemed to be running third earlier, there really is no reason to assume they are behind in this derby, not now. Their prospect stash is impressive: catcher Diego Cartaya, pitchers Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot, infielders Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch and more. They also have young players Gavin Lux and Dustin May, who’d surely be of interest to the Nats.

3. Cardinals

They looked like a potential match from the start, with a terrific collection of young position players, some of whom are already at the big-league level. Those who’ve ascended include infielder Nolan Gorman and outfielders Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader. In the minors, there are infielders Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn.

The Cardinals aren’t known to be as aggressive as their West Coast rivals, so some would be a bit surprised if they pull this off. They also have a couple issues. One is that starting pitching should be their priority following the losses of Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz. Another is that they have mostly positional prospects. Matthew Liberatore is one nice pitching prospect, but he isn’t a hard thrower, and it isn’t certain he’s on the Nats’ wish list.

With these three well-stocked and motivated teams clamoring for Soto, the return should be historic. Anything short of that would be nothing short of a disaster. The pressure is on.

