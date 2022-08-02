ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg Police arrest a second suspect in the July 2 murder of 19-year-old Toni Knight

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
PETERSBURG − A Hopewell man has been arrested in connection with the July 2 shooting death of a 19-year-old woman at the ArtistSpace Lofts in Petersburg.

The arrest of 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers was announced early Monday night on social media by Petersburg Police. Flowers was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police released few details about the arrest, saying only that he was located and taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He is the second suspect arrested in the case; Delvin Mitchell, 19, of Petersburg, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces the same charges.

On July 2, Toni Knight was shot and killed as she carried groceries into her apartment at the loft apartment complex. Authorities say Knight was caught in crossfire among three people, two inside the building and one outside, shooting at each other.

Police have not said if they are searching for any more suspects.

This is a developing story.

