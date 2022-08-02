ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, LA

Excessive overtime, uncontrolled purchasing among issues raised in latest Jonesboro audit

By Scott Yoshonis, Monroe News-Star
 2 days ago
The Town of Jonesboro is still paying too much overtime to some of its employees, failing to follow the Public Bid Law and allowing unauthorized purchases, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

An audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, which was released Monday, had nine findings, eight of those repeated from previous years.

The audit, which was prepared by the accounting firm Bosch & Statham in Ruston and dated June 22, reported that, during fiscal year 2021, 35 of approximately 57 employees received overtime and/or double time. Typically, an employee's annual hours would be 2,080 calculated as 40 hours per week times 52 weeks. According to the audit, five employees surpassed 2,550 hours worked during the year.

The total overtime/double time worked decreased 7% from the prior year while total compensation decreased 6%. Personnel expenses in the Utility Fund increased from $518,563 to $619,450, or 19% from 2020.

"The Town may have paid more than necessary to provide services because hours did not need to be paid at overtime rates or the work did not need to be performed after hours," the audit reads. "Excessive amounts of overtime cost generally mean that the staff is too small, there are inefficiencies, and/or there is abuse and/or fraud."

In the town's letter of response, Jonesboro Mayor Leslie Thompson said the issue has been addressed.

"Overtime is now being compensated in compensatory time as opposed to cash." the letter reads. "All overtime is to be approved by the department supervisor before it is worked. "Reduction of overtime expenses is an ongoing task for the town. In the past year, overtime has been greatly reduced."

The issue of adhering to the bid law has been an ongoing one, related to the town's buying fuel from Lott Oil Company.

"Since the 2015 audit, we have reported a finding for failure to comply with the bid law with respect to the purchase of fuel. For the 2021 audit, we requested an opinion from the town attorney. He was unable to state that the Town has complied with the bid law."

Just as in the previous audit, covering the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, the town disputes the finding, and said that bids have been taken.

"At the May 2020 council meeting the council authorized to advertise for bids," Thompson said in the letter of response. "The only bid was from Lott Oil. At the July 14, 2020 meeting, council voted to accept Lott Oil's bid for fuel."

The issue of undocumented purchasing has been noted since 2016. The auditor selected 25 random disbursements and found only one which was not supported by an invoice or other documentation this year.

Thompson said the town now has a firm policy in place which requires a purchase order before incurring expenses, signed by the mayor or designee and filed with the invoice, which is signed by a responsible employee.

"Some employees manage to circumvent and acquire goods outside of the policy," Thompson's response read. "To correct this condition, we are sending reminders out to all department heads and notifying vendors that no purchases should take place without a purchase order."

In addition, the audit said the town failed to follow its utility billing procedures, failed to comply with the Local Government Budget Act, and submitted its audit report late. The auditor also found the town failed to properly separate incompatible collections duties among its employees, did not fully collateralize its bank deposits and omitted the required Judicial System Schedules from its financial statements.

The auditor noted that beginning with the fiscal year 2017 audit, meters are not read, customers are billed the same amount month after month, and bills are mailed too late for timely payments.

"We again received allegations that meters are not read, customers are billed the same amount month after month, and bills are mailed too late for timely payments," the audit read. "Our inspection of account histories and the results of other procedures are consistent with these allegations. We did not identify any significant improvements for the fiscal year 2019, 2020 or 2021 audits."

Thompson said the town is still working on providing meters for all residents.

"The town has applied for grant funding which, if successful, will make it possible to get

meters and begin the process of reading meters monthly," the response read. "As funding is available, meters are currently being added to commercial accounts."

Read the full auditor's report here.

