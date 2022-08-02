Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan

www.weau.com
winonapost.com
Winona reacts to new roundabout
After months of construction, the first roundabout on Mankato Avenue has finally got drivers going in circles in Winona. State officials intend the new roundabout on highways 43 and 61 to help increase traffic flow and reduce serious traffic collisions at that intersection. Some Winonans have said that they’ve noticed a smoother flow of traffic at the intersection.
Homeowners report storm damage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night storms left some people in the Chippewa Valley cleaning up and many without power. There are dozens of reports of downed trees. A homeowner reports a tree was uprooted at a home near Dell’s Pond on the city’s northside. The homeowner...
One Eau Claire farmers market program aims to increase access to fresh local food
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back in 2015, the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market started the Market Match Program. It’s working to help those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. “The Market Match Program gives people with the SNAP card or on FoodShare the opportunity...
One man moves to Eau Claire to further his education in the world of pharmacy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Growing up in a small community in Mexico, Alejandro Del Rio Verduzco says the role of a pharmacist wasn’t well known. “I grew up knowing and understanding the needs that a lot of people have and how difficult it can be to access proper health care,” Alejandro said.
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
HOME SUITE HOME STAFF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Home Suite Home staff have been nothing but amazing to the residents and their friends and family. Thank you to the staff for all they do and for wearing a smile while you do it. Each and every one of the hard-working staff at Home Suite Home deserves the Sunshine Award.
The Best Eateries – and More! – in Menomonie
A whole slew of restaurants in the Menomonie area make flavor their middle name. Lucette Brewing Co. and Woodfire Eatery (910 Hudson Road) not only brews beer but also serves up some of the best eats in the Menomonie area. Try their Sweet Honey Love pizza, and fall in love with this restaurant on your own. Jake’s Supper Club (E5690 County Hwy. D) is known for can’t-miss specials. Try the sandwiches, steaks, and prime rib to get the full Menomonie experience. Log Jam Bar & Eatery (709 Broadway St. S.) takes third place for its laid-back vibe with casually delicious food, brews, and entertaining sports broadcasts in the back. An honorable mention goes to Ted’s Pizza Palace (306 Main St. E.), whose hand-crafted pizza pies and love for great food earned them a close fourth place.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
winonapost.com
Roundabout opens at Hwy. 61/43 in Winona
The two-lane roundabout at highways 61 and 43 in Winona opened this morning. While traffic on Mankato Avenue north of Highway 61 was backed up in a sea of orange cones, cars and trucks were flowing freely through the new traffic circle at midday. By traffic count, the new roundabout is one of the busiest in the state. It’s the first and largest of four roundabouts planned for Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Three single-lane roundabouts are expected to open later this fall.
Riewestahl, Otto face off in Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Dem. primary
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Democrats have a decision to make when they cast their ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election, who do they want to be the party’s nominee for sheriff. The race to replace retiring GOP incumbent Ron Cramer has three candidates, two...
JAN & RICK PURINTUN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jan and Rick Purintun for the Sunshine Award. In February of this year, I went through a few major losses, and shortly after I got very sick. I needed somewhere to be able to relax and find some peace again. Somehow, I found Jan and Rick’s resort. The place I stayed in looked right onto the lake, which I needed. Being able to sit and see God’s miracles helped to bring everything back into perspective. Jan and Rick were very supportive. They and their resort gave me back the peace I needed. My stay was too short but fulfilling. I want to thank them for helping me to find myself again and the peace I needed. You have no idea how much it meant to me. I plan on going back for another bit of peace. Thank you so much.
La Crosse man dies after being struck by vehicle in Monroe County
A 77-year-old man is dead after being struck while walking on State Highway 71 in Monroe County Monday night.
TRACY HALAMA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My friend, Tracy Halama works a full-time job with the Independence School District and she runs an outdoor diner. On top of that, she is part of many organizations and is always working hard to give back to our community. Whatever she does, she gives 100 percent. She has a heart of gold when it comes to helping others. I am proud of being her friend and being part of her life path. I am very proud of the person that she is. Please give Tracy Halama the Sunshine Award.
Report shows increase in homelessness in Chippewa County in 2022
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 2022 report shows homelessness has increased in Chippewa County. According to Chippewa County’s 2022 Mid-Year Report, at the monthly Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger meetings, participating agencies share and compile the number of individuals as well as families seeking homelessness services in Chippewa County.
DENNIS BEALE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dennis Beale for the Sunshine Award. Dennis is the CEO/Founder of Power of Perception. The things that he does for this community and the children in it are beyond amazing. He works with the area school district and the children’s families he works with to try to better educate our youth by showing them all that the world has to offer them.
Ashley for the Arts
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - The annual music and arts event, Ashley for the Arts, runs August 11-13 in Memorial Park in Arcadia. The event helps raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local non-profits. On Friday and Saturday, performers include Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert, Train, Cole Swindell,...
RITA GOSTONCZIK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Rita Gostoncik for the Sunshine Award. I have watched Rita work for several years in healthcare. She has a big heart and her patients smile every time they see her. She goes to all lengths to help them and care for them. She is an amazing healthcare worker. Please give Rita the Sunshine Award.
Fish Kill Hits Famed Trout Stream in Minnesota
Authorities in southeast Minnesota are still investigating a fish kill that involved at least 2,500 fish in Rush Creek. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of of Natural Resources launched an investigation into the die-off event last week. The cause is still unclear, but authorities (and some anglers) believe it was likely the result of fertilizer runoff from nearby farms.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre productions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents its final performance class of the summer with “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”. It will be performed August 6 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at The Oxford. August 10-12, the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The...
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
