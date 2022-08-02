Can Fields' determination, urgency cure what ails Bears' offense?

www.nbcsports.com
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
How Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey Are Shaping the Next Wave of the Bills Offense
Quarterbacks fail in the NFL, sure. But more often they are failed. This was the epiphany Bills general manager Brandon Beane had while studying quarterbacks prior to the 2018 draft. Beane scrutinized the careers of former top prospects who made it, along with ones who didn’t, and found that, overwhelmingly, those in stable organizations with more continuity were more successful. “We’d look at ‘Why did this guy fail?’ Well, three head coaches, or two GMs, it’s crazy,” Beane said this week. “Constant turnover, different coordinators every year.”
Why Bears believe there's time to clean up mistakes
In the Bears sixth practice of training camp, the defense held the offense in check for most of the day. It’s still early, but it’s become a trend. “Yeah, we ain’t lost a day yet, if you ask me,” said Jaylon Johnson. I’d say the same...
Why Kyler Gordon could be Swiss army knife on defense
Both Bears second-round picks are expected to start immediately in Week 1. Jaquan Brisker looks poised to make an impact as the strong safety, beside Eddie Jackson. Barring injury, or some other drastic development, Kyler Gordon will be there too. The question is, will it be opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside? Or will Gordon line up as the team’s nickel back?
Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp
There’s a reason why the Green Bay Packers shocked the world by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. Whether or not Love can keep Green Bay’s quarterbacking brilliance alive for a fourth and possibly fifth decade remains to be seen, but he delivered a reminder of his talent at Tuesday’s training camp practice.
Who is the Browns’ starting QB for the first six games?
Jacoby Brissett is a name Cleveland Brown fans have familiarized themselves with this NFL offseason. And that's because he'll be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Browns travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. It's not a job Brissett is expected to hold all season. Brissett is...
Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL
The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
What we learned as Fields, offense take step forward on Day 7
LAKE FOREST – Wednesday was a new day at Halas Hall. After a day in which the Bears' offense looked particularly inept in the two-minute drill, Justin Fields and Co. were much better in both the "move the ball" period and the end of half two-minute drill. The offense...
St. Brown becoming much-needed 'weapon' for Fields, Bears
LAKE FOREST – Will a No. 2 receiver, please stand up? Anyone? Buehler?. All offseason talk around the Bears' wide receivers has centered on the gaping hole on the depth chart after Darnell Mooney. The Bears signed Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. They drafted Velus Jones Jr. and traded for N'Keal Harry.
Why Mustipher thinks work at guard will help at center
The competition on the Bears offensive line has been fierce. Multiple players have checked in and out at right guard. With Riley Reiff still ramping up, he and Braxton Jones have split reps at left tackle. Since Lucas Patrick went down with an injury, the center battle has become murky. Many players have cycled through the lineup, but no man has moved around more than Sam Mustipher.
Cubs' Happ: Trade deadline 'bit of a lonely place'
In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms. With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.
Deshaun Watson suspension: What does it mean, what happens next?
The NFL world woke up to the news of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension Monday, with a majority of responses concluding that the Cleveland Browns quarterback ended up with a lighter punishment than expected stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by 24 massage therapists in Texas. Former U.S. District Judge Sue...
Poles can send clear message if he decides to trade Jenkins
When he took over as Bears general manager, Ryan Poles gave every player a clean slate. But he never specified how long each player's trial period would last. In Teven Jenkins' case, the answer is becoming clear. While talented and full of potential, the former second-round pick doesn't have a place in the long-term plans for the Poles-Matt Eberflus Bears.
What you might have missed during the 2022 NFL offseason
It’s that time again, folks… football is back. The offseason, as usual, was long and arduous. Players from across the league swapped teams. Coaches were fired and hired. Youngsters were drafted and placed in random new cities. Now, it’s time to begin the battle for Super Bowl LVII....
What we learned as defense dominates on Day 5 of camp
LAKE FOREST – After a day off Sunday, the Bears returned to training camp Monday with another ramp-up practice before the pads come on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Bears focused on situational team drills, and the offense's effort was sloppy at best. There was no doubt the defense won...
Report: Starting job in Pittsburgh is 'Trubisky's to lose'
It's all coming back around for former Bears quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After going through a four-year tenure in Chicago where he played the "coaches' game," with Matt Nagy's particular and controlling offense, he's nearly made his way back to the top. He spent one year backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, learning under him and Sean McDermott. Now, he's fighting for a starting position with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Report on Roquan Smith deal: 'They've got a ways to go'
There's still weight on the shoulders of Bears' general manager Ryan Poles this offseason. Despite the clear cut decision to gut the roster and jettison Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Allen Robinson, there's still work to be done for the first year general manager. First and foremost, the...
Inside Justin Fields' new tool workshop
As the Bears install their new offense this summer, Justin Fields has been installing a new move of his own. Over the past several days of training camp Fields has started flipping the ball with a sort of side armed shovel pass, when rolling out to his left. Interestingly, it’s not something Fields planned on adding to his repertoire this offseason.
Fields dismisses meaningless criticism of Bears' offense in camp
LAKE FOREST – We're seven days into training camp, and the criticism of the Bears' offense has already started after a few shaky practices. Such issues are typical for a young team installing a new system with a relatively new cast of characters. Pre-snap penalties, alignment issues, and communication mishaps all are commonplace. However, Tuesday's practice in which the offense went three-and-out in back-to-back two-minute drills was something of note. It could be the harbinger of things to come or a meaningless blip early in camp.
Teven Jenkins takes to Twitter amidst trade rumors
Teven Jenkins missed his fifth consecutive training camp practice on Tuesday. Originally, head coach Matt Eberflus claimed Jenkins was dealing with something and is "working with the trainers" to resolve the issue. He considered Jenkins "day-to-day." While Jenkins has injury concerns -- via the back surgery he underwent last season...
