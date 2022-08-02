ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Fields' determination, urgency cure what ails Bears' offense?

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays

The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
CHICAGO, IL
The Ringer

How Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey Are Shaping the Next Wave of the Bills Offense

Quarterbacks fail in the NFL, sure. But more often they are failed. This was the epiphany Bills general manager Brandon Beane had while studying quarterbacks prior to the 2018 draft. Beane scrutinized the careers of former top prospects who made it, along with ones who didn’t, and found that, overwhelmingly, those in stable organizations with more continuity were more successful. “We’d look at ‘Why did this guy fail?’ Well, three head coaches, or two GMs, it’s crazy,” Beane said this week. “Constant turnover, different coordinators every year.”
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Kyler Gordon could be Swiss army knife on defense

Both Bears second-round picks are expected to start immediately in Week 1. Jaquan Brisker looks poised to make an impact as the strong safety, beside Eddie Jackson. Barring injury, or some other drastic development, Kyler Gordon will be there too. The question is, will it be opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside? Or will Gordon line up as the team’s nickel back?
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp

There’s a reason why the Green Bay Packers shocked the world by drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. Whether or not Love can keep Green Bay’s quarterbacking brilliance alive for a fourth and possibly fifth decade remains to be seen, but he delivered a reminder of his talent at Tuesday’s training camp practice.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears are sixth-most valuable franchise in NFL

The Chicago Bears represent the sixth-most valuable franchise in the NFL with a $5 billion estimated valuation, according to Sportico. The Bears come in ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. According to the same report, their revenue went...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Mustipher thinks work at guard will help at center

The competition on the Bears offensive line has been fierce. Multiple players have checked in and out at right guard. With Riley Reiff still ramping up, he and Braxton Jones have split reps at left tackle. Since Lucas Patrick went down with an injury, the center battle has become murky. Many players have cycled through the lineup, but no man has moved around more than Sam Mustipher.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Happ: Trade deadline 'bit of a lonely place'

In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms. With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles can send clear message if he decides to trade Jenkins

When he took over as Bears general manager, Ryan Poles gave every player a clean slate. But he never specified how long each player's trial period would last. In Teven Jenkins' case, the answer is becoming clear. While talented and full of potential, the former second-round pick doesn't have a place in the long-term plans for the Poles-Matt Eberflus Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What you might have missed during the 2022 NFL offseason

It’s that time again, folks… football is back. The offseason, as usual, was long and arduous. Players from across the league swapped teams. Coaches were fired and hired. Youngsters were drafted and placed in random new cities. Now, it’s time to begin the battle for Super Bowl LVII....
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Starting job in Pittsburgh is 'Trubisky's to lose'

It's all coming back around for former Bears quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After going through a four-year tenure in Chicago where he played the "coaches' game," with Matt Nagy's particular and controlling offense, he's nearly made his way back to the top. He spent one year backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo, learning under him and Sean McDermott. Now, he's fighting for a starting position with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Inside Justin Fields' new tool workshop

As the Bears install their new offense this summer, Justin Fields has been installing a new move of his own. Over the past several days of training camp Fields has started flipping the ball with a sort of side armed shovel pass, when rolling out to his left. Interestingly, it’s not something Fields planned on adding to his repertoire this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields dismisses meaningless criticism of Bears' offense in camp

LAKE FOREST – We're seven days into training camp, and the criticism of the Bears' offense has already started after a few shaky practices. Such issues are typical for a young team installing a new system with a relatively new cast of characters. Pre-snap penalties, alignment issues, and communication mishaps all are commonplace. However, Tuesday's practice in which the offense went three-and-out in back-to-back two-minute drills was something of note. It could be the harbinger of things to come or a meaningless blip early in camp.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins takes to Twitter amidst trade rumors

Teven Jenkins missed his fifth consecutive training camp practice on Tuesday. Originally, head coach Matt Eberflus claimed Jenkins was dealing with something and is "working with the trainers" to resolve the issue. He considered Jenkins "day-to-day." While Jenkins has injury concerns -- via the back surgery he underwent last season...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

