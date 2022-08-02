Durham County holds contest for children to design ‘I Voted’ sticker

www.cbs17.com
Durham Kids “I Voted” Sticker Contest
The Durham County Board of Elections in conjunction with Durham County Kids Voting is formally announcing the first ever Kids ‘I Voted’ Sticker contest for Durham County. The winning design will be chosen by Durham County students in grades K-12 and will be given to kids attending the polls with their parents. The deadline to […]
Durham launces city-wide texting service
DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — The City of Durham has a new texting service for residents looking for answers from the city, instead of waiting on hold for a customer service representative. Durham One Call allows Durham residents to receive answers about certain city services with just one text. “Oh...
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
Franklin County looking for residents to serve on boards, committees
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County is searching for residents interested in volunteering in their community on various boards, commissions, councils or committees. Any resident can submit an application here. But, you do need to be a resident of Franklin County to serve on one of the committees. There...
Durham mayor proclaims August 2022 as ‘Patience and Kindness Month’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Durham Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal has proclaimed August 2022 as “Patience and Kindness Month” in the city. The mayor signed the proclamation Monday, August 1. She says the purpose is to remember to be patient with others and recognize that...
Chatham County students choose charter schools, taking $4.3 million with them
Pittsboro, NC – Public Charter School Students who reside in Chatham County transfer significant funding out of zoned public schools. Chatham County Schools public school district budgets 10.4% of local expenditures, totaling $4.3 million, for Charter Schools. The district makes payments to over 25 charter schools, with the most funds going to Woods Charter, Chatham Charter, and Willow Oak Montessori.*
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Durham giving out Visa gift cards for handguns and rifles on Saturday
Durham, N.C. — Two gun buyback events in Durham this weekend will help people who need to safely get rid of their firearms. Both events will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. Gun buyback sites include Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 1007 South Roxboro St. and the Durham County Stadium on Wisteria Avenue.
Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle hosting National Night Out events
The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year by law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Durham Public Schools needs to fill hundreds of vacancies by end of August
Durham, N.C. — The first day of school for most traditional calendar students in our area is Aug. 29, and school leaders in Durham are scrambling to add hundreds of people to the payroll. The Durham Public Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday at the staff development center,...
Downtown Durham’s parking loophole disappeared without warning. Here’s what happened.
The gates in Durham’s garages and parking lots used to lift at 7 p.m. on weeknights and remain open all weekend, but the city ended the practice in July.
Durham sheriff will pay you $100+ for these guns
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead is offering up to $200 per firearm as part of a gun buyback program. Back in April, almost 100 firearms were turned in and taken off the streets. “I was pleased to see our community turn out in great...
'It's very much an invasion.' Racist graffiti painted on signs, driveway in south Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh community says they're furious after a racial slur was painted on a driveway. Matt Moore says he woke up to find "[Expletive] Lives Don't Matter" written on his property. Now, neighbors in the Renaissance Park community are calling for accountability and the culprits to...
Stolen mail left bills and letters across my Raleigh neighborhood. What can be done?
“That’s pretty low.” The discarded mail, much of it opened, included many wedding invitations scattered across the streets east of downtown.
Wake County Schools ending COVID-19 testing, other changes
The school board also decided to give Election Day off for students except for those in multi-track year-round schools.
Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
Gregory Poole gifts more than $1M to Dix Park renovation efforts
Gregory Poole Equipment Company is gifting more than $1 million toward the renovation of Dix Park. The Dix Park Conservancy, a nonprofit supporting the City of Raleigh's plans to turn the vast 308-acre park into a world-class destination, announced the gift Tuesday. Gregory Poole has designated $100,000 of the gift to be used for renovating the All Faiths Chapel at Dix Park, which opened in 2021.
What should Wake County do with $35M in opioid funding?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Earlier this year, Attorney General Josh Stein announced North Carolina would receive $750 million after winning a settlement against pharmaceutical companies Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson. Stein’s office said 85 percent of these funds will go directly to North Carolina’s local communities to...
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Wake Forest beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges. The North Carolina Department of Revenue says Joseph Patrick O’Keefe, 56, was president of Wine & Beer 101, Inc.. Between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2018, NCDOR...
