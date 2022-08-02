ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Durham County holds contest for children to design ‘I Voted’ sticker

By Rodney Overton
 2 days ago
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Durham Kids “I Voted” Sticker Contest

The Durham County Board of Elections in conjunction with Durham County Kids Voting is formally announcing the first ever Kids ‘I Voted’ Sticker contest for Durham County. The winning design will be chosen by Durham County students in grades K-12 and will be given to kids attending the polls with their parents. The deadline to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Sticker#Politics Local
