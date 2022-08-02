Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano Welcomes Associate Attorney Robert Arbuco

news.hamlethub.com
Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
August 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/qzZOW4CqCzU. Watch B-roll of Memorial Field here: https://youtu.be/TeqLsfpXad4. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. Westchester County “60 Control” turns 40. Memorial Field update. Monkeypox vaccine...
SHU Hires New Choral Director
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students. In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and...
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
Community-Police Relations Foundation donations to Friends of Karen in Westchester
The State Police in Troop K would like to offer a special thank you to both the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the Friends of Karen organization in North Salem for including us in their fundraiser to help local families in need. Friends of Karen helps around 1000 families a year...
SUNY Westchester Community College Trustees, County Executive George Latimer, Board of Legislators Approve SUNY WCC Budget with Zero Tuition Increase
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Announces Increased County Support for the Community College Mission to Help Students Achieve Academic and Career Goals and Enter High-Wage, High-Demand Jobs in the Region. SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) is holding the line on tuition for the 2022-2023 school year. The flat tuition...
Ridgefield Police Mourn Passing of Former Officer Edward Hojnacki
The Ridgefield Police Department regrets to announce the passing of one of its former officers. Officer Edward Hojnacki (ret.) passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Officer Hojnacki served with the Ridgefield Police Department from 1984-2000. Prior to working in Ridgefield, Officer Hojnacki was a police officer with the NYPD, retiring after 20 years of service, at the rank of Sergeant.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Jefferson Guthrie Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jefferson Guthrie...
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Appoints Blaize Levitan Chief Operating Officer
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Las Americas Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Las Americas...
Danbury's Community Institute for Communities hosts graffiti artist on August 10
DANBURY —The Connecticut Institute for Communities (CFIC) will honor National Health Center Week and celebrate the opening of an 8,000-foot headquarters addition with an art show. Dedan Davenport, an artist and licensed social worker, will display his work, which uses graffiti to demonstrate “the source of the present moment,...
Greenwich Historical Society Honors Charles Royce with Preservation Award
Greenwich resident Charles (Chuck) Royce, Investment Officer of Royce & Associates, will be granted the Greenwich Historical Society’s David Ogilvy Preservation Award for his dedication to historic preservation and revitalization at the Historical Society’s Annual Meeting to be held at the Riverside Yacht Club on September 14th. The...
Brewster Board of Trustees Meeting on 8/3/2022 to be streamed on Zoom as well as in person
The Board of Trustees of the Village of Brewster is holding a regular meeting at 7:30 PM, on August 3, 2022 at Village Hall, 50 Main Street, Brewster, NY. This meeting will also be streamed on Zoom Cloud Meeting as Trustee George Gaspar will be unable to attend in person due to extraordinary circumstance.
Lieutenant Governor Promotes Summer Museum Program at Greenwich Historical Society
CT Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited Greenwich Historical Society to promote the Summer at the Museum Program and the valuable learning opportunities it offers children who can visit museums in the state with an adult for free. CT State Representative Steve Meskers, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo, Town of Greenwich...
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
Important Information for Southbury Voters: Primary on August 9
Primaries for U.S. Senator, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, and State Representative (both democratic and republican) on Tuesday, August 9, from 6AM - 8PM. Voters will vote at their assigned district polling sites. Click here to find your voting district and a polling location. Voter Registration Deadlines. August 4: Deadline...
Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT has recently graduated from Champlain College
Champlain College is pleased to announce that Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waters was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waters completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Innovation.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Victoria The Hair Queen (New Business Alert!)
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The local shop movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Victoria The...
New Canaan Library and Lapham Community Center are Cooling Centers
A period of high heat and humidity is forecast for New Canaan until Friday, with high temperatures on Thursday forecast to be 95 degrees. The New Canaan Library and the Lapham Community Center are both available as cooling centers for residents. Their hours of operation are below:. Everyone should take...
Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
State Police in Cortlandt seeking public's help identifying shoplifters
The State Police in Cortlandt are investigating the theft of over $3,244 worth of merchandise from Walmart located at 3133 East Main Street Mohegan Lake, NY 10547, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on July 16, 2022. The two pictured suspects left the store in a dark colored 2-door sedan. Anyone with...
