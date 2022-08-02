Beverage maker recalls 53 nutritional, protein drinks over possible microbial contamination

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements have been voluntarily recalled over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to a manufacturer.Food and drink company Lyons Magnus says that 53 products are part of their recall, including a variety of oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks.Some of the products are branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein, the company said.“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the recall stated.Lyons Magnus said that no illness or complaints had been made or reported. People...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO