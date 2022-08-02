Beverage maker recalls 53 nutritional, protein drinks over possible microbial contamination

www.fox13news.com
Related
FOXBusiness
Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
International Business Times
Pet Food Recall 2022: Product Sold In Certain States May Be Contaminated With Listeria
A company is voluntarily recalling a specific lot of its dog food because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes Listeriosis. The affected product was distributed in three U.S. states and a province in Canada. The recall affects one lot of Primal Pet Foods' Raw Frozen...
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements recalled over possible contamination
Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements have been voluntarily recalled over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to a manufacturer.Food and drink company Lyons Magnus says that 53 products are part of their recall, including a variety of oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks.Some of the products are branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein, the company said.“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the recall stated.Lyons Magnus said that no illness or complaints had been made or reported. People...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Lay's Potato Chips Recalled
Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states
Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
contagionlive.com
Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand
The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
Warning to thousands of pet owners as dog food recalled due to salmonella fears
PET owners should check their pantries as a range of dog treats have been recalled over salmonella fears. The US Food and Drug Administration shared a recall of various pet treats produced by Stormberg Foods. The announcement was made on July 12 for various sizes and batches of the Beg...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled
A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
AOL Corp
Glucerna, Oatly drinks among 53 beverages recalled for potential microbial contamination
Lyons Magnus, which produces nutritional and coffee beverages under its own name as well as Oatly, Glucerna and Premier Protein, is recalling 53 products due to potential microbial contamination, theFood and Drug Administration announced over the weekend. "Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility...
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates
A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Thrillist
Chocolate-Covered Blueberries Get Recalled Over Allergen Issues
Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections is issuing a recall for one of its chocolate products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens. The company has recalled eight-ounce packages of its milk chocolate-covered blueberries. The blueberry pouches may accidentally contain undeclared chocolate-covered almonds, which could be a life-threatening problem for individuals with nut allergies.
Popculture
Chicken and Turkey Wraps Recalled
Health officials are urging consumers not to eat certain poultry wraps after they were found to pose a significant health risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on July 30 that Rachael's Food Corporation has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products due to possible listeria contamination.
biztoc.com
Spilled milk: Oatly recall and missed earnings cap a tough week for the popular brand
Oatly’s oat milk is among 53 products being yanked from shelves, but widening losses are a bigger problem for the Blackstone-backed company. Oatly’s oat milk is among 53 products being yanked from shelves nationwide over possible bacterial contamination. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that Oatly’s Oat Milk Barista Edition—plus several other brands’ nondairy specialty beverages, including bottled cold brew by Stumptown and Intelligentsia and several Aloha plant-based milks—have been recalled by the California-based manufacturer of these products, Lyons Magnus.
P.F. Chang's Home Menu beef and broccoli under recall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your freezer: Conagra is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of P.F. Chang's Home Menu beef and broccoli.They're labeled beef and broccoli, but actually contain orange chicken that comes with an undeclared egg allergy.There have been no reports of adverse reactions from eating the products. For more information on the affected product, click here.
Popculture
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled
Consumers are once again being advised not to eat a certain brand of ice cream. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice posted to its website that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The ice cream may contain wheat, meaning it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
What You Need To Know About The Recent Recall Of Premier Protein Drinks
46% of Americans regularly consume protein drinks on a regular basis, but fewer people may be enthusiastic about protein drinks after a recent recall.
Comments / 0