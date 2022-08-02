ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Beverage maker recalls 53 nutritional, protein drinks over possible microbial contamination

By FOX 13 News staff
fox13news.com
 2 days ago
www.fox13news.com

FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements recalled over possible contamination

Dozens of drinks and nutritional supplements have been voluntarily recalled over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, according to a manufacturer.Food and drink company Lyons Magnus says that 53 products are part of their recall, including a variety of oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks.Some of the products are branded as Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms and Premier Protein, the company said.“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the recall stated.Lyons Magnus said that no illness or complaints had been made or reported. People...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states

Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
contagionlive.com

Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand

The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled

A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
FRESNO, CA
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
Thrillist

Chocolate-Covered Blueberries Get Recalled Over Allergen Issues

Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections is issuing a recall for one of its chocolate products due to the potential presence of undeclared allergens. The company has recalled eight-ounce packages of its milk chocolate-covered blueberries. The blueberry pouches may accidentally contain undeclared chocolate-covered almonds, which could be a life-threatening problem for individuals with nut allergies.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Chicken and Turkey Wraps Recalled

Health officials are urging consumers not to eat certain poultry wraps after they were found to pose a significant health risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on July 30 that Rachael's Food Corporation has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products due to possible listeria contamination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
biztoc.com

Spilled milk: Oatly recall and missed earnings cap a tough week for the popular brand

Oatly’s oat milk is among 53 products being yanked from shelves, but widening losses are a bigger problem for the Blackstone-backed company. Oatly’s oat milk is among 53 products being yanked from shelves nationwide over possible bacterial contamination. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that Oatly’s Oat Milk Barista Edition—plus several other brands’ nondairy specialty beverages, including bottled cold brew by Stumptown and Intelligentsia and several Aloha plant-based milks—have been recalled by the California-based manufacturer of these products, Lyons Magnus.
INDUSTRY
CBS Pittsburgh

P.F. Chang's Home Menu beef and broccoli under recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your freezer: Conagra is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of P.F. Chang's Home Menu beef and broccoli.They're labeled beef and broccoli, but actually contain orange chicken that comes with an undeclared egg allergy.There have been no reports of adverse reactions from eating the products. For more information on the affected product, click here.  
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled

Consumers are once again being advised not to eat a certain brand of ice cream. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice posted to its website that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The ice cream may contain wheat, meaning it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
TEXAS STATE

