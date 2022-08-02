Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

cbs58.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
Wisconsin elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also deadlocked on a Republican commissioner’s proposal...
CBS 58
Elections Commission discusses fallout from absentee ballot 'sting operation'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- About a week after admitting to requesting other voters absentee ballots be sent to him, Harry Wait of the Town of Dover is still a free man. Election officials said in a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3 law enforcement should make an example of him. On social...
isthmus.com
Wisconsin health official blindsided by department's about-face
The head of a state agency charged with enforcing Wisconsin’s rules regarding nursing homes and other residential care facilities was blindsided to learn that unknown others in state government had rescinded citations issued to a Milwaukee-area provider regarding the unlawful eviction of my then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. “This is...
Investigator who floated decertification later backed off
The special investigator hired by Republicans in Wisconsin to review the 2020 election later said in a private memo that such a move would be a “practical impossibility.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Republican race for Wisconsin governor; Mike Pence casts endorsement
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - It's Trump versus Pence in Wisconsin. Days away from the August primary, the Republican race for governor has competing endorsements. Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned alongside Rebecca Kleefisch on Wednesday, Aug. 3. "Wisconsin and America need Rebecca Kleefisch to be the next governor of the great...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks, witness address guidance
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked Wednesday on whether to rescind guidance issued in 2016 that says clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter. The guidance was in effect during the 2020 election and drew intense...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
2022 Wisconsin Primary Election voter guide
Polling places for the Aug. 9, 2022, primary election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Aug. 9, 2022, for a partisan primary election, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
CBS 58
Politicians, political experts weigh in on RNC in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Friday, Aug. 5, we'll likely know if the Republican National Convention will be coming to Milwaukee in 2024. Political experts and leaders here in Wisconsin, are weighing in on that possibility, with Nashville ending their bid to have the convention. Visit Milwaukee officials say this...
wortfm.org
Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.
Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Law Journal
Abortion ruling prompts reaction from Wisconsin
Abortion clinics have stopped performing the procedure in Wisconsin under an 1849 law that banned abortions except to save a mother's life. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the ban.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Kansas votes abortions constitutionally legal, huge stepping stone for rest of nation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A huge win for abortion rights activists in Kansas. Voters there showed up in record numbers last night to vote against a referendum that would have changed the state's constitution to outlaw abortion. Abortions in Kansas will remain constitutionally legal in the state. Kansas is the...
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Daily Telegram
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
cwbradio.com
Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes
(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
cwbradio.com
Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
wearegreenbay.com
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
CBS 58
Arnitta Holliman removed as director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There was a major shakeup in Milwaukee City Hall Wednesday, Aug. 3, as Mayor Cavalier Johnson ousted the city's director of the Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman is out just 14 months after she was appointed to the position by former Mayor Tom Barrett. Now...
Comments / 0