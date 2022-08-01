MyMichigan Health partners with Saginaw Valley State University for workforce education

www.beckershospitalreview.com
13 hospitals cutting services
Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. 1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.
Ascension Genesys Hospital to end inpatient pediatric care
Grand Blanc, Mich.-based Ascension Genesys Hospital said it will no longer offer inpatient pediatric care after September, WNEM, a CBS affiliate, reported Aug. 2. The hospital's decision was made based on a decline in pediatric inpatient care numbers, difficulty providing different types and levels of treatment, and close proximity with other facilities offering the same care in the area.
