‘Creed 3’s Release Date Delay Breaks a Longtime ‘Rocky Tradition: Here’s How

outsider.com
Related
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
OG Expendables Star Randy Couture Explains Why Newbies Megan Fox, 50 Cent And More Were Added To Expendables 4
One original Expendables star has some thoughts on the new blood like Megan Fox and 50 Cent
Dolph Lundgren Weighs In On ‘Drago’ Fracas: “Just To Set The Record Straight…”
Click here to read the full article. Dolph Lundgren has weighed in on the scrum around the announcement that a Rocky spinoff film called Drago is reportedly in the works at MGM. His message was essentially, “Keep me out of it.” After the news broke about the project, the franchise’s star and guiding light over the past five decades, Sylvester Stallone, went public with his discontent. He did so yet again this weekend, posting a series of photos, the first of which depicts producer Irwin Winkler as a vampire with blood all over his face which he seemingly sucked from Stallone’s character Rocky...
NFL・
‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago’ Scripted By Robert Lawton In Works At MGM
Click here to read the full article. A new Creed spinoff titled Drago, from screenwriter Robert Lawton, is in development at MGM, we can confirm. When contacted by Deadline, the studio had no comment. Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under lock and key. But we hear that it will center on the Russian boxer of the same name, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren—previously seen in 1985’s Rocky IV and 2018’s Creed II—as well as his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), previously seen only in Creed II. The Creed franchise launched in 2015 is a spinoff to Sylvester Stallone’s sports...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Stallone enters round 2 in 'Rocky' rights row with producer Irwin Winkler
Sylvester Stallone took to social media for round 2 in his bout against Irwin Winkler, the producer of the Rocky and Creed films. On Sunday night, Stallone went off on Winkler, depicting him as a vampire in a now-deleted Instagram post quoted by Deadline: At issue is Winkler's retaining the rights to the characters Stallone created and developing more set in the Rocky universe.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
Sylvester Stallone Slams Producer Again Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff: ‘I Never Wanted Rocky Characters to Be Exploited’
Click here to read the full article. Sylvester Stallone has doubled down on his criticisms of the direction of the “Rocky” franchise, expressing his frustration regarding the newly announced spinoff film “Drago.” The actor shared his disappointment in a post on Instagram Saturday. Although Stallone does not call anybody out by name in his writing, the star mentions a “94-year-old producer,” a description which would seem to be pointed at “Rocky” series producer Irwin Winkler. Winkler, who is actually 91 years old, has been a target of criticism for Stallone before. “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Dolph Lundgren Responds After Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Spinoff ‘Drago’
The Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone Drago feud seems to have taken a peaceful turn after Lundgren finally addressed the situation on social media. Stallone publically shamed his long-time friend after news broke that Lundgren was set to star in an upcoming Creed installment. And Lundgren stayed silent about the issue. But today, he finally shared his side of the story. And if his words are correct, it appears that the whole thing boils down to a miscommunication.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows
Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Voice’ Winner Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
On Sunday (July 31st) “The Voice” season 10 winner Alisan Porter announced she is engaged to professional dancer and her long-time boyfriend Justin de Vera. In a sweet post on Instagram, which featured some snapshots of the couple posing with her new engagement ring, “The Voice” star declared, “Last night while David Gray played our song, [Justin] did the damn thang! It was perfect and full circle and very US. The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say… In this life and the next and the next and the next.”
Netflix Hit Series ‘Stranger Things’ Officially Loses Out on Major Streaming Honor
It didn’t take long for the final season of the popular Netflix original series Stranger Things to become a major phenomenon after it hit the streaming service earlier this year. The fourth season of the series was released in two batches. The first in May 2022, and the second in July. Soon after each fourth season release, Stranger Things fans flocked to Netflix to stream the fourth season episodes. Quickly sending the series to the top of the most-binged shows of the summer list.
What Kevin Costner Movies Are on Netflix Right Now? See the Full List
The success of “Yellowstone” has undeniably brought Kevin Costner a new resurgence in his career. However, long before he became John Dutton, the veteran actor was making movie magic. Now, we’re looking at every Kevin Costner movie you can stream on Netflix. As one of the biggest...
‘American Idol’ Star Claims ‘No Opportunity Came’ to Advance Career After Being on Show
For aspiring singers, a chance on the grand stage of American Idol is a dream come true. Winning the grand prize of $250,000 and a record deal is obviously the goal. However, millions upon millions of viewers tune in each week to catch the competition. Because of that, simply being on the show can be a major step in a musician’s career.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Collider
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
AOL Corp
Sylvester Stallone throws another punch at 'parasite' 'Rocky' producers over 'Drago'
Don't expect Sylvester Stallone to be in Drago's corner. The famed "Rocky" star and writer, who has been lashing out at the original film's producers in recent weeks, has not given his blessing to "Drago," a reported spinoff of the beloved boxing franchise. This time, the project centers on Rocky...
theScore
McGregor to star in 'Road House' remake
Conor McGregor is set to make his major acting debut. The former UFC two-division champion will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming reimagining of the classic 1980s action movie "Road House," according to Justin Kroll of Deadline. Production on the film is set to begin this month in the Dominican Republic.
Outsider.com
527K+
Followers
56K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0