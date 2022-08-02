ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdenville, OK

Inmate at private prison in Oklahoma kills officer, officials say

By Dennis Romero
NBC News
 2 days ago
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 7

TrakSt?R
2d ago

This is why I say, people should just go to work and get their check. In this case, correctional officer had to provoke this guy.

Reply
4
Dawn Cullen
1d ago

From what I have been able to dig up a lot of private prisons are owned by groups of judges.So they are not held accountable for the incidents that other prisons are

Reply
2
John Vivian
2d ago

Private prisons are understaffed ate dangerously understaffed...Idaho officials with stock in them say you build em we will fill them... to them lots of life to an employee is the cost of doing business

Reply
2
NBC News

