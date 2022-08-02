ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Police: 6 shot, 1 dead in DC

By Jonathan Rizk, Mariel Carbone
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3d0D_0h18jHzf00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several people were shot in the 1500 block of F St. NE Monday night.

The shooting happened at Azeeze-Bates Court Apartments in Washington, DC in an ally by the building. According to Chief Contee, all the victims shot were men. Six men were shot and one has died from their injuries.

“I’m angered and I’m saddened. I’m angered at the fact that residents had to experience this in their community tonight,” said Contee.

200+ Metro Access employees go on strike for better wages, etc.

Police are not ready to put out a description of the suspect but said they are looking for any witnesses to help with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Police: 2 teens shot within hours in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings after two teens were injured within a mile apart, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Washington Lrb Dc News#F St Ne#Nexstar Media Inc
fox5dc.com

Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing. ◀︎ ▶︎
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
truecrimedaily

Virginia mother who lost custody arrested after her 2-year-old child found dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested after her 2-year-old child was found dead in a hotel room. According to WAVY-TV, on Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the child was found dead at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Its mother was also reportedly found suffering from a medical emergency, and she was transported to the hospital.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
DCist

One Dead, Five Injured After Shooting In Northeast Washington

One man was killed and five others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. As of Tuesday afternoon, the survivors’ physical injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told DCist/WAMU, though they could not confirm whether the survivors are still at the area hospitals they were taken to Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids

A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy