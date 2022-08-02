Police: 6 shot, 1 dead in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several people were shot in the 1500 block of F St. NE Monday night.

The shooting happened at Azeeze-Bates Court Apartments in Washington, DC in an ally by the building. According to Chief Contee, all the victims shot were men. Six men were shot and one has died from their injuries.

“I’m angered and I’m saddened. I’m angered at the fact that residents had to experience this in their community tonight,” said Contee.

Police are not ready to put out a description of the suspect but said they are looking for any witnesses to help with the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.