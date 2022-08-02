Where is New Orleans’ only 360-degree view?

You travel 34 floors in one minute for the "vue"

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— There’s no view of New Orleans like the one from the top floor of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you don’t have to check in to check out the hotel that’s the address to see what’s never been seen.

Until now.

It’s Vue Orleans.

From the French Quarter to the mighty Mississippi River.

Miles and miles of history.

Like a room with a view, beyond belief.

The first stop is your first step into a high-tech show and tell.

It tells the story of New Orleans.

From food to festivals to music and more.

Above the Four Seasons, you can now see into every season.

From top, down to earth,

That’s the new view of New Orleans.