Team works to relocate prairie dogs near Celestial Seasonings development in Gunbarrel

Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Colorado Daily
Boulder County Fair back on the homestead for year 153 with family fun, farm friends, carnival rides and more
Carnival rides, Dole Whip and popsicles are synonymous with summer. Add in a visit to a local county fair and mark that summer as complete. On Aug. 11, the Boulder County Fair returns to Longmont to the Boulder County Fairgrounds and is hauling in a diverse selection of refreshing treats, rides for the whole family, unique activities, furry friends and more. The fair will run through Aug. 14.
Colorado Daily
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Colorado Daily
Amy Lentz: Colorado State University Extension Boulder County: Getting to the ‘root’ of trees
Trees are an important part of Colorado landscapes, especially in our urban centers. However, it’s hard to be a healthy tree in Colorado. Many of the trees we plant are not native to our prairie and mountain ecosystems and must adapt to their new homes with poor soils, low precipitation and just wacky conditions compared to other areas of the United States.
Colorado Daily
Boulder County Farmers Markets: At the Market: Save room for dessert
Growing up, this author was adamant that she had a separate stomach reserved for desserts. So while she might have been too full to finish her dinner, she was never too full for dessert. Luckily in adulthood, no fictional stomachs are required: it’s always an appropriate time for a perfectly sweet baked good.
Colorado Daily
Boulder County secures funding to expand mental health diversion program
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has secured funding to expand its mental health diversion program. In 2018, Boulder County became one of four pilot sites in Colorado to implement a mental health diversion program, which allows people who are arrested to get screened for mental health programs instead of entering the criminal justice system.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Katharine Speer Rosenthal: Help those at the southern border, end Title 42
Last December, when the Marshall Fire destroyed over 1,000 homes just 10 miles from my house, my first question was “are we in danger?” My second question was “how can we help?” I was not alone. Donations flooded in from across Colorado. Local businesses hosted fundraisers. Charities collected and distributed mountains of essential items to people who had fled their homes in minutes and could never return. Neighbors opened their homes. Seven months later, people are still putting their lives back together. I don’t know how long the recovery will take, but I do know that very few Coloradoans would turn away anyone at their door who had fled for their life and lost everything.
Colorado Daily
NJ’s Ivy Realty buys FRCC buildings in Longmont
A pair of out-of-town investors have traded a two-building campus in Longmont that’s home to the Boulder County Front Range Community College campus. The properties at 2190 and 2121 Miller Drive, which total about 117,000 square feet, were bought by Ivy Front Range Property LLC, a holding company operated by Montvale, N.J., investment outfit Ivy Realty LLC, for $20.95 million, Boulder County real estate records show.
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
Colorado Daily
Frequent Flyers offering in-person performance showcase at Boulder festival
Aerialists from across the globe will collect in Boulder this weekend for the Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance Festival’s performance showcase. The showcase portion of the 24th annual festival will take place Friday through Sunday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St. Over three shows, artists from Ukraine to Idaho will present original pieces using bungee, aerial trapeze, hoop, and other apparatus.
ngazette.com
Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling
One of the most frequent concerns I, and my Jeffco counterparts, hear from residents is the growth of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. Residents cite criminal activity, overall safety, debris and property devaluation as their primary complaints when asking their governments to “fix” this issue. As I...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Colorado Daily
Opinion: Doug Hamilton: Even-year elections are even better
Moving City Council elections to even years, in line with federal, state, and county-wide elections will drive greater participation of the electorate in municipal elections. This will lead to council people that better represent the views of the entire population. Here are some facts about even-year elections in Boulder that...
These metro-area cities have the highest rent
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Colorado Daily
Aerospace company Solstar opens Boulder office
Solstar Space Co., a New Mexico-based company that makes persistent in-orbit communications available, has opened a Boulder office and has added Casey Hoffman to the staff as technical program manager. The new office is at 1445 Pearl St. Persistent communications are those systems that store the message at each node...
Colorado Daily
Boulder City Council members announce bid for House District 10 after Edie Hooton withdraws
Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett and Councilmember Junie Joseph plan to run for House District 10 after incumbent Rep. Edie Hooton announced her withdrawal from the race. Hooton has served almost three full two-year terms in the state Legislature after being elected in 2016. She made the decision to withdraw in large part because of the all-consuming nature of the job and her desire to spend more time with her family.
Colorado Daily
Boulder High teacher Dan Zahner remembered as ‘creative, kind, generous’
Dan Zahner, who was studying to be a pilot, came up with an idea for a Boulder High class where students would build a two-seater sport airplane from a kit this fall. The longtime Boulder High technology teacher expected about a dozen students to sign up for the new class, but instead ended up with close to 60 who registered. Colleague and friend Jessica Klauzer-Zimmerman used the class as an example of his strong connections with students and his enthusiasm for trying new, creative projects.
highlandsranchherald.net
South Adams County water district buying Denver’s water to dilute “forever chemicals”
The South Adams County Water and Sanitation District, anchored by Commerce City, will be paying Denver Water $2.75 million this year for enough supply to dilute local well water tainted by PFAS “forever chemicals” from firefighting foam runoff, officials said on June 26. The district serves 65,000 people,...
