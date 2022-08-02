Joe Burrow pulled up to Bengals practice on a scooter and golf cart

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t ready to resume practicing at training camp just yet.

But he’s not about to miss practice, either.

Monday, Burrow made his first public appearance since appendix surgery by rolling up on a scooter. He then transferred to a golf cart and whipped it out to the sidelines to take in practice.

Notably, Burrow appeared to be in plenty of discomfort in at least one of the shots, but the fact he was out there was a good sign for his teammates and fans.

These are some of the best moments from the day’s highlight on what was otherwise a routine day of practice.