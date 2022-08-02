MLB Trade Deadline: Red Sox Acquire Catcher Reese McGuire From White Sox

www.necn.com
The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
NBC Sports
Report: Phillies could target Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. at trade deadline
Even if the Boston Red Sox hold onto shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers past Tuesday night's MLB trade deadline, it wouldn't be shocking if the team dealt a couple other veterans on their roster. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez are two players eligible for...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects
The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode. The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman. The two prospects...
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Report: Red Sox Acquire Pham From Reds
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly acquired left fielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds less than 24 hours before the trade deadline. The return is not yet known. This trade comes on the heels of the Red Sox sending catcher Christian Vásquez to the Houston Astros. Pham is...
Red Sox are reportedly showing interest in DFA’d Rays outfielder Brett Phillips
The Boston Red Sox are showing interest in recently released Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, reports Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
Houston Astros Trade for Trey Mancini; Jose Siri to Tampa Bay
The Houston Astros have traded the Baltimore Orioles for Trey Mancini according to Dan Connolly. It is a part of a three-team trade with the Astros receiving Mancini and right-hander Jayden Murray. The Orioles will receive right-handers Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott. Tampa Bay is the third team in the deal and will receive center fielder Jose Siri.
FOX Sports
Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; keep Martinez, Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiled when talking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros: Baseball’s trade deadline had just passed, and he still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez in his lineup. A day after shipping out catcher Christian Vazquez in a...
Red Sox: Boston’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
Major League Baseball had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent memory. With less than 24 hours to go, there were not many major trades made. It was believed that many teams were waiting to see how the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto situation was going to play out. He ended up being dealt to the San Diego Padres, alongside Josh Bell, making them World Series contenders. But everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox would be sellers at the deadline.
