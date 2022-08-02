Angels’ Noah Syndergaard set to face A’s amid uncertainty

The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO