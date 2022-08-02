ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Mobile Command Center provides relief to flood victims

KSDK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Inside St. Louis' next billion-dollar project

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new billion-dollar project. The long-awaited expansion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in the city of St. Louis, John Cochran V.A. Medical Center, could start construction as soon as 2024, said Gary Drikow, the service chief of major projects for V.A. St. Louis. At a cost of more than $1 billion, the project would rank with the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus as one of the largest-ever federal infrastructure investments in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
BRENTWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Strong storms causing damage, power outages in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people in Missouri and Illinois are without power, and strong winds and heavy rain are causing damage around the St. Louis area. According to the Ameren Outage Map, more than 10,000 people in Missouri and another 11,000 in Illinois are without power. Most of the outages on the Missouri side are in the St. Louis metro area, while the Illinois outages are spread throughout the state.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
KMOV

70 EB closed past Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Part of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Louis. MoDOT advised drivers that the highway is closed past Goodfellow and that drivers should use an alternate route. News 4 will continue to monitor the roadways during rush hour as rain moves through the area.
FOX2Now

Thousands lose power as storms roll through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A line of storms is the first of several expected to sweep through the area Wednesday night. The high winds and heavy rain is toppling some trees and causing power outages. Ameren reports that there are more than 13,000 customers without power in the St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Volunteers#Urban League#Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

United Way launches Flood Relief Fund

ST. LOUIS — Following historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis area last week, United Way of Greater St. Louis has launched a Flood Relief Fund. The fund is set up to help residents across the St. Louis area who were impacted by the flash flooding for immediate and long-term recovery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man drowns while swimming in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
kjluradio.com

New area code announced for 314 region

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
FOX2Now

LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near north St. Louis firehouse

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second was injured in a double shooting near a firehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Halls Ferry and North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood at around 8:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds and a red Mazda sedan crashed into a light pole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy