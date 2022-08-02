Gleason Classic Golf Tournament raises thousands for Team Gleason

SPOKANE, Wash. — The heat did not stop people from playing golf Monday for a special cause in North Spokane.

The 11th annual Gleason Classic Golf Tournament took place at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club. Named after the Spokane native and former Washington State Cougars and New Orleans Saints star Steve Gleason, the tournament raises funds for Team Gleason to help people living with ALS and their families. It also provides leading-edge technology to help those in their journey.

Gleason has lived with ALS for more than 10 years now. Each year, he makes the journey with his family to connect them with the part of the country he loves most.

“It’s fantastic to see him out here,” said Blair Casey, executive director of the Team Gleason Foundation. “He loves being in the Pacific Northwest and he loves his family to see how he came to be who he is. He may live in New Orleans, but Steve always says his soul and his heart are in the Pacific Northwest.”

4 News Now’s Derek Deis attended WSU at the same time Gleason was playing football and baseball there. Deis emceed the Gleason Classic Awards Ceremony and reception, which raised several hundred thousand dollars for Team Gleason.

