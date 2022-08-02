ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gleason Classic Golf Tournament raises thousands for Team Gleason

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCaKm_0h18hXnd00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The heat did not stop people from playing golf Monday for a special cause in North Spokane.

The 11th annual Gleason Classic Golf Tournament took place at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club. Named after the Spokane native and former Washington State Cougars and New Orleans Saints star Steve Gleason, the tournament raises funds for Team Gleason to help people living with ALS and their families. It also provides leading-edge technology to help those in their journey.

Gleason has lived with ALS for more than 10 years now. Each year, he makes the journey with his family to connect them with the part of the country he loves most.

“It’s fantastic to see him out here,” said Blair Casey, executive director of the Team Gleason Foundation. “He loves being in the Pacific Northwest and he loves his family to see how he came to be who he is. He may live in New Orleans, but Steve always says his soul and his heart are in the Pacific Northwest.”

4 News Now’s Derek Deis attended WSU at the same time Gleason was playing football and baseball there. Deis emceed the Gleason Classic Awards Ceremony and reception, which raised several hundred thousand dollars for Team Gleason.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.3 KISS FM

Unsurpassed No Li Brewery Of Spokane Takes Over Times Square

Looking like an eight-story can of craft beer goodness, Spokane's No-Li Brewhouse took over the Nasdaq digital billboard in New York's Times Square for "National IPA Day." No Li owner John Bryant told the Spokesman Review that the moment was "such a statement for the greatness of Spokane. This is a pretty epic day."
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eric’s Heroes: Remembering Spokane’s Gene Shauvin

By Eric Johnson The old pictures of Gene Shauvin tell a story that he’s no longer able to tell. Clear-eyed, movie star handsome, young, strong. And, as we will find out, utterly fearless. He grew up in Spokane. Graduated from Rogers High School in 1938. When World War II happened, he joined the Army Air Corps. There is one picture...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
State
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No-Li Brewhouse featured on Nasdaq Board in Times Square

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s No-Li Brewhouse was put on display in Times Square Thursday in celebration of National IPA Day. No-Li, the #1 internationally award-winning brewery in America since 2020, was featured on the eight-story tall Nasdaq digital board for the world to see and recognize that great things come from big-small towns.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Als#Wsu#Rewritten
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Controversial sculpture on display at Spokane art gallery

SPOKANE, Wash. — A statue of a clenched fist that drew heavy criticism from people in Coeur d’Alene is now on display at a Spokane art gallery. The piece, titled “Solidarity,” is of a closed fist being hoisted in the air. The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 5-1 that the sculpture was too divisive and offensive and would not allocate...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Broadway producer Laura Little calls Coeur d'Alene home; her "all-time favorite" project, Come From Away, is finally landing in Spokane

Within minutes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, America closed its airspace as a protective measure. Canadian officials responded to that decision with a massive logistical effort that became known as Operation Yellow Ribbon. As part of that effort, they rerouted 38 airborne flights to Gander International Airport, a transatlantic refueling hub on the island of Newfoundland.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
GonzagaNation.net

Big News on Big Games

It's been a big week for Gonzaga basketball fans with several major announcements coming out about the 2022 - 23 Bulldog's schedule.  First the WCC conference schedule was released, then major games against Michigan State and Kentucky were added as well.  Dan Dickau has reaction and ...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
LEXINGTON, KY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy