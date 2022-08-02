Barbers receive mental health support training

www.wlbt.com
UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony
The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library. Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees...
How to get your child adjusted to a school sleep schedule
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Getting your child on a school sleep schedule can be difficult after a summer of staying up late at night and sleeping in. Sleep experts say you could give them a few practice runs by setting an alarm that’s within a few hours of when they would normally wake up to start their day.
Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
JSU’s annual Day of Giving exceeds $500k goal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University held its annual Day of Giving event on Friday, July 29, and surpassed its initial goal of raising $500,000 - a number which is still growing, according to the press release. “Giving back to Jackson State University means creating impactful college experiences and...
BCBS, U of of Mississippi Medical Center dispute: A timeline
Four months after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi went out of network with Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center, the sides have been unable to agree on a new contract, and the dispute now involves a lawsuit alleging a defamatory public relations campaign. Below is a timeline of the...
Jackson organizations work to stop violent crime in city
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been 84 homicides in the City of Jackson as of August 3, 2022. In order to help address the crime crisis in the city, Jackson recently received funds from the National League of Cities and the Wells Fargo Foundation to help establish upcoming violence prevention organizations like Mayor’s Office […]
Reeves orders end of federal rent, utility assistance program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that offers up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Governor Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications to the federal government’s...
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
City of Jackson hosts water distributions Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Wednesday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle, while supplies last. Please see below for details:. Water distribution site #...
Aim for 3 of the 5 food groups for a nutritious school breakfast
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can make this a great year for your child by giving them the right things to eat. WLBT’s Ashley Garner interviewed Registered Dietician Rebecca Turner who shared some tips to ensure your child has a healthy start this academic year. Turner’s breakfast ideas include...
Two recent graduates received $1,000 Linda E. Hicks Scholarship
Two local high school graduates were awarded the Linda E. Hicks Scholarship on Sunday at the sixth annual back-to-school celebrity basketball tournament. Terrance Johnson and Justin Myles were each presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Hicks family in honor of her memory and dedication to education. Both students are 2022 graduates of Vicksburg High School and both will be attending Alcorn State University in the Fall.
Byram leaders, neighbors frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is being impacted by the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. The city is still connected to Jackson’s water and oftentimes falls under the city’s boil water notices and low-pressure issues. Byram Mayor Richard White said he’s fed up with neighbors having to pay for water they cannot […]
JPD hopes to make progress with addressing staffing shortage through newest recruit class
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Training is underway for the Jackson Police Department’s 67th recruit class. JPD is currently short 110 officers, which is twelve more than it was when we did a story about staffing in April. However, the current recruit class has 19 candidates. The group of prospects...
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you haven’t paid your water bill, now could be the time to do it. Jackson city leaders say they will begin to shut off customers for nonpayment beginning August 3. Officials gave the Jackson City Council an update on all things water and sewer...
City of Jackson announces two locations for water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to residents at two locations on Tuesday evening. The capital city was placed on a city-wide boil water notice for all surface connections on Friday, July 29. The first site will be at the Jackson Police Department precinct...
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
Frustrated homeowner urges residents to demand answers from the city about ongoing water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A third boil water notice in just over a month has some Jackson residents boiling. They want solutions and are talking with neighbors about getting answers from the city. One long-time homeowner is asking other residents when enough is enough. “It’s a hassle. It’s a hassle,...
‘Prentiss High’s own guiding light’
The community is mourning the death of legendary coach and educator Alvin Eugene Gray, who died July 21 at the age of 73. Funeral services for Gray will be held this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the former Prentiss High School gymnasium. Interment followed at Green Grove Baptist Church. Gray...
