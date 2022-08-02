Homeless man shot early Saturday morning in Boyle Heights

boyleheightsbeat.com
Alexander Fridman
2d ago
trust me the homeless are far from innocent ive seen them start fight with innocents walking by many times on top of yelling and turning the sidewalks into trash dumps now I'm not saying shutting them is the answer but for sure they are not peaceful themselves and high on drugs and liquor all the time
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Related
nypressnews.com
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police. It happened around 12:40 p.m. at 5200 Flower St. near Exposition Park. A spokesperson with the Los...
Man shot during iPhone robbery hours before Hollywood announces new safety measures
A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the chest by a robber who took his iPhone in Hollywood Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 3 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. An unidentified man […]
Police: Elderly woman’s ‘semi charred’ body found in her Los Angeles house after possible burglary
LOS ANGELES — An elderly woman’s “semi charred” body was found in her Los Angeles house after a possible burglary, police say. The Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release that Topanga area patrol officers were called to a home after reports of a “dead body possible fire arson involved,” in Woodland Hills, California on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival at the house, officers noticed signs of forced entry and possible burglary.
Man Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crimevoice.com
L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint
An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
2urbangirls.com
Man robbed, shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – A man was robbed of his cell phone and shot Wednesday in Hollywood, and police sought the public’s help to find the culprit. The crime occurred around 3 a.m. at McCadden Place and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, a man...
Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.
A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man stabbed to death at Santa Monica Library
SANTA MONICA – Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber
NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.
Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
Headlines: Bengal Tiger Charges Into Taquería In Mexico; LAPD Footage Shows Cop Shooting Less-Than-Lethal Round at Downtown Punk Show
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study of over 36,000 adults finds that having just one alcoholic drink a day is linked with reductions...
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker after ‘clerical error’ results in mistaken release
The man accused of shooting the dog walker of pop superstar Lady Gaga was apprehended by law enforcement in Palmdale. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of James Howard Jackson Wednesday evening. The Sheriff’s Department alongside the United States Marshal Service executed a warrant for Jackson’s arrest at an undisclosed location on […]
Man in Lynwood violently attacks 3 victims in 2 separate, unprovoked assaults
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday sought the public's help in identifying and locating a man who, seemingly unprovoked, attacked three people in two different assaults in Lynwood. According to authorities, the first attack happened on June 30, at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Long Beach Boulevard. The victim, a Hispanic man, and his wife were walking when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled into a nearby driveway. The suspect exited the truck with a "large metal object" that authorities said might have been a tire iron. The suspect,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
3 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
In Rialto, a multi-vehicle collision caused three fatalities and two injuries late Monday night. At least eight vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision, according to reports.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
newsantaana.com
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
Boyle Heights Beat
Los Angeles, CA
963
Followers
454
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT
Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.https://boyleheightsbeat.com/
Comments / 3