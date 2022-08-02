ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

PA city worker killed in crash: "He was an employee with a kind spirit"

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kfdm.com

Comments / 3

Related
KFDM-TV

Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

Intoxication manslaughter charge follows fatal motorcycle crash

PORT ARTHUR — The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash this weekend. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Accidents
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Port Arthur News

Alleged drunk driver that hit Port Arthur Police vehicle bonds out of jail

A Groves woman involved in a crash with a Port Arthur Police Department vehicle has bonded out of jail. Gloria Roy, 71, was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,000 and she bonded out several hours later, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death

A woman whose court-ordered GPS tracking device reportedly put her in the location of her grandfather’s fatal shooting was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Lace Skyler Christian is charged with murder following the May shooting death of Russell Vernon Reado. Arrested July 13, Christian remains in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Jury makes decision in Port Neches officer-involved shooting case

A Jefferson County grand jury has declined to criminally charge two Port Neches Police Officers involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Port Arthur man. Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said the grand jury spent its time looking at every element of the case before making a unanimous decision on Wednesday.
PORT NECHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Intoxication Manslaughter#Gulfway#The Public Works
12NewsNow

No injuries reported after 5-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Boyt Road exit

BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on Monday. The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the Boyt Road exit. Troopers believe that at 12:30 p.m. multiple vehicles were traveling east and had to slow down because a trailer caught fire, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
12NewsNow

71-year-old woman charged for driving while intoxicated after Friday night wreck leaves two Port Arthur Police officers injured

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 71-year-old woman was arrested and charged after two Port Arthur Police officers were injured in a Friday nigh crash. The wreck happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. A 2015 Port Arthur Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Turtle Creek Drive, and a 2018 Cadillac SUV was traveling southbound on Anchor Drive.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy