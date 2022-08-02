PA city worker killed in crash: "He was an employee with a kind spirit"

kfdm.com
Related
KFDM-TV
Fatality accident on I-10 near FM 365; Constable Ortego and Chief Deputy tried to help
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:. The driver of the SUV is identified as 74-year-old Herman Toney of Houston. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:45 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet SUV was traveling west in the inside lane while a 2014 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane. It is reported that the SUV changed lanes when unsafe and struck the truck tractor, at which point it then traveled into the ditch, struck a guardrail and overturned.
SUV driver identified in fatal collision with 18-wheeler along IH-10 west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The identity of the driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck along Interstate 10 in Jefferson County west of Beaumont, has been reveled. The driver of a 2005 Chevrolet SUV headed west in the inside lanes of Interstate 10 died at the scene of the wreck just east of the FM365 exit according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Orange Leader
Intoxication manslaughter charge follows fatal motorcycle crash
PORT ARTHUR — The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash this weekend. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle.
Woman who police say was wearing GPS tracker when deadly Port Arthur shooting occurred indicted for murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Port Arthur woman may soon face trial for her alleged involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of a man. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down a murder indictment to Lace Skyler Christian. Christian is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Russell Vernon Reado in May 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man charged with aggravated assault for a 2019 shooting at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur has been found not guilty. 35-year-old Sean Girratana Flythe was accused of shooting a woman in the legs after an argument on July 9, 2019. Defense Attorney...
'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges
PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July. Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull....
Port Arthur News
Alleged drunk driver that hit Port Arthur Police vehicle bonds out of jail
A Groves woman involved in a crash with a Port Arthur Police Department vehicle has bonded out of jail. Gloria Roy, 71, was arrested Friday night and charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,000 and she bonded out several hours later, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand jury clears Port Neches officers in July shooting death of 21-year-old man
PORT NECHES, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury has "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left a 21-year-old Southeast Texas man dead in early July. This means neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull, 21. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death
A woman whose court-ordered GPS tracking device reportedly put her in the location of her grandfather’s fatal shooting was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Lace Skyler Christian is charged with murder following the May shooting death of Russell Vernon Reado. Arrested July 13, Christian remains in...
MySanAntonio
Jury makes decision in Port Neches officer-involved shooting case
A Jefferson County grand jury has declined to criminally charge two Port Neches Police Officers involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Port Arthur man. Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said the grand jury spent its time looking at every element of the case before making a unanimous decision on Wednesday.
Beaumont man rejects plea deal, will stand trial for 2020 fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has rejected a plea deal and will stand trial for the shooting death of a 32-year-old Beaumont man nearly two years ago. Markeith Rashaad Morgan, 34, could face from five to 99 years in prison if found guilty of fatally shooting Antonio Wilson, 32, on August 6, 2020.
KFDM-TV
BFD: Welding on A/C unit sparked fire that destroyed Central City Baptist Church
BEAUMONT — Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are providing new information to KFDM/Fox 4 about the cause of a fire that destroyed a Baptist church. The fire gutted Central City Baptist Church on Franklin at Avenue E last Monday night, July 25. No one was hurt. Captain Terence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No injuries reported after 5-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Boyt Road exit
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on Monday. The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the Boyt Road exit. Troopers believe that at 12:30 p.m. multiple vehicles were traveling east and had to slow down because a trailer caught fire, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Port Arthur News
Man with ankle monitor allegedly steals tools from Nederland business, pushes woman to concrete, police say
A 21-year-old man wearing an ankle monitor reportedly stole tools from a Nederland business than pushed an employee to the ground before pawning the items down the road. The man, identified as Beaumont resident Skyler Ray Mordente-Folsom, was indicted last week on a charge of robbery. Nederland Police Department officers...
KPLC TV
2 injured by propellers in separate Calcasieu Parish boating accidents
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - Two people were hospitalized after being struck by propellers in two boating accidents in Calcasieu Parish Saturday, authorities say. A 15- or 16-foot aluminium vessel flipped and sank in the Old Sabine River after the boater lost control around 5 p.m. on July 30, said Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spokesperson Adam Einck. The single boater was ejected and hit the propeller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect facing murder charge after deadly Beaumont shooting has bond lowered
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man who is facing a felony charge after a deadly Beaumont shooting had his bond reduced by more than $100,000. (Editor's note: The above video is from a May 29, 2022 newscast.) Isaiah Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Vehicle Burglary Case
Lake Charles, Louisiana – According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 6600 block of Sun Meadow Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between July 25th at midnight and July 29th at 11:15 pm. CPSO is asking anyone with information...
71-year-old woman charged for driving while intoxicated after Friday night wreck leaves two Port Arthur Police officers injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 71-year-old woman was arrested and charged after two Port Arthur Police officers were injured in a Friday nigh crash. The wreck happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. A 2015 Port Arthur Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Turtle Creek Drive, and a 2018 Cadillac SUV was traveling southbound on Anchor Drive.
Comments / 3